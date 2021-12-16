3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Mars Square Jupiter, December 17 - 19, 2021

There's very little wrong with the transit known as Mars Square Jupiter, as it is here to embolden us and allow us to believe in ourselves.

What could possibly be wrong with that? Well, for one thing — consequences. For every action we put out, there is a butterfly effect, meaning that everything we do is somehow balanced by karma. We may grow in self-confidence, but our love of self may make another person feel less important.

These are the days when relationships fall apart; not because of arguments or serious disagreements, but because one person in the partnership has found something within themselves that is strong enough to hold on to for a lifetime, and the other person can't take it. Funny how we can become jealous of a person's own self-esteem.

Funnier still to think we'd want someone to be less than confident if we are to be with them.

And so, Mars Square Jupiter gives us the book of knowledge, and we all know what happens if we seek knowledge, we find it, and what we find may not always please us, or those around us. On this day, we will find that we're better off on our own, thus starting the mechanism of dissolution within the relationship.

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Mars Square Jupiter Starting December 17, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What's about to come up for you during this Mars Square Jupiter is the idea of standing your ground because you know you're right.

You and your partner have discussed this before, and while the result of this kind of arguing didn't turn to fisticuffs, it did set up a dynamic that could potentially end the entire relationship.

That's the whole thing; sometimes it doesn't take much to unravel something that seems to be secretly waiting around for unraveling.

And your relationship may be on the lineup for that kind of destruction. What's also very 'you' is the idea that you won't back down.

Yes, you are right with whatever the topic is, and you have no intention of backing away. Your partner has a choice, and that is to believe in you or take it somewhere else.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Ask yourself this: Do you want your relationship to fall apart, and are you being passive-aggressive when it comes to ensuring that it does? Because that's what it's looking like, and because of Mars Square Jupiter, the energy that surrounds your relationship, as of now, is all about you getting what you want without a single care as to what your partner wants.

Maybe you feel justified; perhaps this really is the end, and you want to come off as 'the good guy' or the one who didn't fight at the end...yet, you are the one who is sabotaging everything, and you know it, too.

But, if you don't say anything, maybe your partner will simply grow so annoyed that they'll just up and leave. Passive-aggressive behavior is what's going to end your relationship. Wake up.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You may be the most sensitive sign in the Zodiac, Pisces, but you are also one of the snootiest, and that snobbish attitude of yours is very close to pushing someone you love out the door.

Mars Square Jupiter is one of those transits that expands on what you do have, and at this point in your life, one of the things you have in abundance is judgment and an elitist point of view

. You pour your attitude all over your partner, and they are starting to wake up to your shenanigans...and they don't like it. It's becoming hard to be with you, Pisces.

At first, it's fun to be with the person who seems to know everything, and after a while, as in 'the time spent in a romantic relationship', it just seems like pressure. You put pressure on people, Pisces, and they are starting to not only catch on but walk away.

