3 Zodiac Signs Who Hurt The Ones They Love During The Moon Trine Saturn Starting December 17, 2021

We've always known that as soon as love is involved, there is the potential for pain or heartbreak. This goes both ways too, meaning, that as soon as we, ourselves, have someone's heart.

We are responsible for that heart, and as we've all found out the hard way, making sure the heart of another is safe and sound isn't always as easy as it sounds. Sometimes, we hurt the ones we love, and mostly unintentionally.

Moon Trine Saturn brings forth the idea of 'sins of omission.' What's happening here is that by NOT saying something, a truth, some important bit of information to our loved ones, we withhold just enough to make them worry. And whether we intend for their worry or not, it can and will be caused, and this is all due to the fact that we can't say what we really feel.

Sometimes, it's best to just approach someone directly, with the truth. If there's something that's bothering you, about your partner, then it'd be best to confront them with it and get it over with. But holding back and repressing vital info is only going to end up hurting the person you're treating with such kid gloves.

The truth will set you free. It will also help you get to the point rapidly, which may spare your loved one any lingering pain.

Zodiac Signs Who Hurt The Ones They Love During The Moon Trine Saturn Starting December 17, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are about to hurt someone that you love. You will do it with coldness. No words, just an aloof attitude that tells this person to back off and ask for no explanation. If you are angry with your partner, or with someone you care for, you may take that anger to a new level.

Moon Trine Saturn brings out in you a very self-protective side, and you might feel that sharing what's on your mind is up to you, and not necessarily something that needs to make the front page news. You LIKE keeping your anger to yourself and you don't care that much how someone else interprets it.

That's on them, and if you choose to be in a funky mood, then so be it, let them deal with it as you naturally assume they'll get over it just as easily.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are going to hurt your partner and the main reason why is because you always get away with it. You tease them and make them feel like they are worthless, and because they keep on sticking around for this punishment, you figure it's no big deal. Taunt them, make them feel like trash.

Moon Trine Saturn lets you tap into your bag of magic tricks and pull out the most devastating insults imaginable. It's become a game to you, and yes, it's a sad game and you didn't want to be this way, but your disappointment over your partner and your life with them has turned into what you'd call a joke.

Well, you signed on for this, Virgo. You cemented yourself a life partner, and now you get to torment them for as long as they'll put up with it, which seems like forever.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You hurt the ones you love because you don't love that many people and you don't mind being upfront and honest with the ones you 'care' about. Moon Trine Saturn brings out honesty in you, and if you are honest with yourself, everyone outside of one or two people in your life are just 'there' filling space, taking up your time.

What one might call 'hurting' is what you call 'deal with it.' You don't intend to hurt anyone, but you certainly aren't going to waste your own time dealing with someone who ranks low on your friend's list. So, you hurt people you 'kinda like' and you don't really care that much about it.

However, you'd rather dive into a pit of boiling oil before hurting someone you REALLY love.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda