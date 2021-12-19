One Card Tarot Reading For December 20, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, December 20, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Aries, an opportunity opening for you. Sadness is going to disappear, and there's no reason to feel sorry for the past. Grab a sheet of paper and write out some goals for the new year. Make use of your me-time and plan.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Someone is trying to push your buttons and cause you to have a strong reaction. You’re wiser, though. You know better than to give a person that chance to see you lose your cool.

Instead, remain calm and collected, and don’t let them have their way. You are a step ahead to avoid any trouble.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Let the people you love know how appreciative you are of their presence in your life.

Give them the chance to hear just how thankful you are to have their friendship and be as open and transparent as you can be with them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You have been striving for so long to be more in touch with your feminine side.

You are at a place where you can let go of control and be more comfortable with the concept of surrender; everything will now change.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It’s a perfect time to have a mastermind with someone who appreciates and values the same thing you do.

If you do not have a mentor or life coach, this is an excellent time for you to research who might be a good fit to help you reach your goals in the new year.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You almost made it, and now you realize that you have a lot more work left to do.

This can be discouraging at first, but think about how amazing you’re going to be once you improve and finally reach your goals.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

If the day is nice and quiet, it’s a perfect time for you to get to writing.

You don’t have to have a degree and craft to journal and get some fresh ideas down to get your mental juices flowing. Your imagination is ripe for the picking.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Do you need your soul sisters right now for you to get through this period of your life? Why not schedule a lunch date so that you can get together and just enjoy their energy.

Their encouraging words and happiness will light up your day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

There’s a lot of stress and tension going on right now, but this is also an excellent time for reinventing your life. Use your emotional energy to make significant changes.

Work hard and reach an important life goal.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

What can seem like a grim misfortune is actually a blessing in disguise.

You may not realize how deeply you would have been hurt had you got and what you wanted. You dodged a bullet, but don't realize it yet.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

It’s a tough pill to swallow when you realize someone will get away with doing something wrong. You will question everything you thought you believed about the universe.

So many things are connected to this problem, and they may all be beyond your foresight. Don't try to play god. Let karma do its work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Today is a beautiful day for crafting and for making homemade gifts.

Bake cookies, put on your favorite tunes, and use this time to stuff stockings or create your family's homemade recipe in the kitchen.

