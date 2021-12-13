One Card Tarot Reading For December 14, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, December 14, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Someone is going to try and capture your attention, and they have some important things to say to you.

In fact, your ears are going to perk up when you get a message, but there may be some meaning that gets miscommunicated and throw you for a loop.

Before you get hot under the collar and assume that it was intentional, ask questions. Give the benefit of the doubt and do your best to understand.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

The problem is Taurus, you don't like to give up without a fight. So, you sometimes hang on much longer than you should. And it's time for you to reevaluate the situation.

You have been going back and forth in your mind measuring the pros and cons. Still, the truth is, something is holding you back from just cutting ties and letting go of a situation that does not work for you anymore. This does not make you a failure. Sometimes, winning means letting go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You get one idea, and then you're off thinking about another. Gemini, you have too many things going for you, but you need to focus on just one.

It's great to be creative, and of course, it's a lot of fun. But what you need to do is decide which idea you want to work on the most first and then table the rest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You might think that you are procrastinating because you don't want to mess up, but isn't that a direct path to failure if you don't start?

It's essential to just get to the place where you begin. Eventually, the energy you need to feel passionate about this project will arrive. And if it doesn't, you will still complete it, and guilt will not overtake you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star. reversed

You will always miss out on things because you were busy or just didn't have time to participate.

However, you can only be involved in so many things at the same time, and there is no reason to beat yourself up over the fact that you couldn't enjoy all that you hoped to.

The bottom line is that you did your best, which is all that anyone can ask of you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

What does your heart say? When you are filled with self-doubt and worry, it's good to tune into your heart and listen.

The world can get loud and cloud your clarity, so it's important to get quiet when you can, and your inner voice speaks as loudly as you can without competing with distractions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are sad, and you are coping with emotions that come with loss. You may not be ready to hear that things will get better one day.

So, don't focus on that; instead, allow yourself time to heal. Give yourself permission to grieve.

It's okay to feel sad and think about everything that happened and led to this point. In fact, it may be wise to reflect because that is how you will grow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

A lot of information is coming in simultaneously, and it will be work to wrap your mind around all the details.

So keep a notebook handy, and don't worry about how everything will get done. You will figure that part out. What you need right now is to remain focused on all your tasks so that nothing gets caught in the cracks along the way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You may meet someone new and feel an instant connection. The chemistry could be a surprise to you both and catch you off-guard.

But isn't it nice to know that your heart can still feel alive once again? Again, this may be new to you, but at the same time, it's a beautiful way to start a new relationship.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You may meet someone new and feel an instant connection. However, the chemistry could be a surprise to you both and catch you off-guard.

But isn't it nice to know that your heart can still feel alive once again? Again, this may be new to you, but at the same time, it's a beautiful way to start a new relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Well, you thought it would be better if you were single, and now you realize that you prefer to be in a relationship.

While your ex may not be willing to get back together with you, it doesn't mean that you can't get back into a committed relationship with someone new.

You may still feel slightly disappointed about what you gave up, but don't give up on love altogether. It can still happen for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You are working too many hours and putting in too much time at work. Give yourself an excuse to call out or unplug.

Stop saving all of your time off for another day. Instead, why not treat yourself to a day off and do something fun and relaxing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.