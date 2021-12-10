One Card Tarot Reading For December 11, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, December 11, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

So, Aries, you made a mistake when you thought that this person was the one for you. Now, you are already into this relationship, but you realize it has to come to an end.

Letting go is never easy, and breakups are always hard. But, it's better to do it sooner than later so that your next adventure in love can begin.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You are still recovering from the disappointment you felt deeply. And, it is not an easy task to take when you are nursing your heart back to wholeness.

It will take a little time, so don't expect more from you than what is reasonable. Instead, give yourself the space you need to heal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You have finally reached the end of your rope, and you’re no longer willing to fight anymore.

So, you’re going to just walk away from toxic behavior and let people do themselves in. Why should you be there to watch anyway, right Gemini?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Don't fight what you're feeling right now, Cancer. You need to own your emotions. They are there for a reason.

What you need to do is ask your intuition what it is it's trying to show you to help you know what your heart is trying to say.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Sometimes toxic people reveal who they are, and you realize they will never change. So this person you allowed into your life isn't really who they initially showed themselves to be, and it's sad.

It can be hard to accept, but the reality is that for you, it's too risky to stay friends.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Life has been a little chaotic lately, but it's nothing that you can't handle. What you need to do is prioritize.

Put some systems into place so that even amidst all the chaos, you can accomplish your goals.

Some things will run smoothly, and you can catch up later with the tasks that won't.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust yourself. It's hard to sometimes listen to your inner voice because self-doubt can overrule it.

However, you know that whenever you listen to your gut, it always proves correct. So give in and let your intuition reveal the wisdom you need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Surround yourself with beautiful things and remind you of the good things in life. You need to stay open and expressive.

Don't allow negative thinking or energy to cause you to lose your shine.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

It feels good to know that you have finally crossed the bridge from the temptation to strength. You are no longer who you once were.

You can see things before they happen and avoid the problems before they tempt you to fall into old patterns.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

This is the time for you to get quiet and let yourself learn and grow. Perhaps involve yourself in a deep study and something of interest to you.

Read. Watch shows. Spend time in silence so that you can absorb the information you've recently exposed yourself to.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Something may not work out the way that you thought it would. As a result, the law may seem unfair and unjust towards good people.

It can feel like people don't get what they deserve. However, it's not for you to judge. Karma often has a way of working things out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

This is the time not to be passive-aggressive or be forceful.

Instead, exercise grace and give someone a little bit of leeway even though you don't think they deserve it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.