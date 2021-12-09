Love Horoscope For Friday, December 10, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 10, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Aries

This is the break you've been needing for so long, Aries. You aren't going to be seen for what you're not, but for who you truly are — and not just by one person, by everyone you meet.

Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn your sector of public status and reputation. This enables you to shake off the negative vibes you've been giving off due to a bad relationship you recently got out of or one that you're getting out of now.

You might not have seen how much this has affected you, but don't let your mind go there. See the horizon. It's there for you and all you have to do is put one foot in front of the other. Move forward.

Taurus

You need something to shake your resolve and break through the walls you've built around your heart. You, Taurus, are a die hard romantic, and life has been cruel at times, and sometimes it's been amazing.

Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn your sector of beliefs, and this is a time to evaluate everything you ever believed about love.

All the theories, myths, things you've been told by your parents, what you've experienced and observed. It's time to break away from lies about love and move on to the truth about what it is and what you want it to be — for YOU.

Gemini

To heal something, it has to come to the surface. To realize something exists, you have to see it, too. Parts of life and love that have been hidden from you are going to come to the light, and this not by accident. It's meant to be that way.

Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn your sector of secrets. These can be secrets that you've been keeping or those that you have had hidden from you by someone else.

You will at first not know what to do with this information, but curious you will know what is right, and the path you're on will start to take a turn in a new direction.

Cancer

There's nothing worse than not knowing where you stand with someone, is there? But, you've been walking around with your heart on your sleeve hoping that someone you love will love you back in the same way, and they have not really shown signs of that to you.

Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn your sector of commitment, and you're going to bravely realize if you want to continue to move forward or if you're out. You might have been in this relationship with all you have, but today, things may move you to think otherwise.

Leo

No amount of passion can replace good love. If a relationship is toxic, it's not right for you, and you are going to decide that you deserve better.

Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn your sector of health, and the wake-up call on the condition of your love life is going to come into focus.

Like a laser beam you're going to be able to discern if you're with a person who values you, and if they don't, you might give them a few chances to change, but the time clock is ticking.

Soon, they may be out of time to do what's right for you, and you'll walk.

Virgo

Someone is going to walk into your life and turn it around in a way that you had never imagined they would do before. You might resist a little bit, but what can you do when a soulmate shows up? You have to notice.

Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn your sector of romance, and the serious natured you may start to second guess all that chat, about how much you prefer to be single and that people aren't worth your time.

You might actually decide that you're ready to take a risk and give a person a chance, even if it's just for one date.

Libra

Talk about buying a place or moving in with someone you love can come up now, as Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn your sector of home. It's time to start thinking more seriously about your living situation.

If where you're staying now has been inhibiting your relationship life or a tough roommate situation just isn't getting better, the writing is going to be on the wall and cause you to want to do something about it soon.

Scorpio

You have so much to say to a special person, and it's as though your words are going to just flow without you having any control. "I love you" can be hard to say at times, but now you might be the first one to admit it.

Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn your sector of communication, and it's you who will want to open up more than usual. You might be ready to break through all barriers and begin a relationship rooted in transparency, openness and honesty.

Sagittarius

You are feeling generous lately, Sagittarius, and you are going to enjoy shopping this holiday season for the people you love.

Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn your sector of money, and your financial status is changing for the better.

You might even get out of debt, and who knows, you might even help your partner get out of debt too, if you get lucky to receive a bonus or some sort of extra pay comes in through a side gig.

Capricorn

It's never too late to be a better lover, partner, parent or friend.

Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn. your sector of personal development, and you might be more open and receptive to feedback from your partner.

Instead of seeing their words as nagging you might actually start to view their opinion in a way that is helpful, and start to think about what you've heard.

Aquarius

Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn your sector of hidden enemies, and there's nothing left to hide.

Sometimes a person will just reveal their character and you're not surprised at all.

The truth is that you've suspected this about an individual for a while, and now you don't have to guess any further, you see it as real.

Pisces

A relationship can change, just like that. You can go from 'just friends' to sudden lovers, and like it.

Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn your sector of friendship, and the stars may have aligned.

What all your friends and family hinted comes true. You really are right for each other, and even though you never saw it that way before, you feel it now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.