Love Horoscope For Monday, December 13, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 13, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Aries

Mars enters Sagittarius, and wow, what can we say? This can be a hot time for you in the love department.

You love honest, open conversation and you especially will enjoy the more assertive vibe that's being given off by nearly everyone around you.

Your ruling planet in Sagittarius is going to push you to do things that you ordinarily would not try, but this time, you might just once.

Taurus

Mars enters Sagittarius, your sector of secrets, and you like a softer approach to love, but in your eighth house, there is passion with the allure of the unknown.

Not knowing what to expect from your partner or someone you have your eye on can intrigue you and get your interest.

This might be a good thing for your significant other or someone you are dating who would like your relationship to become 'official'.

Gemini

Mars in Sagittarius can go one of two ways, lots of arguments with your partner or attraction off the charts. Likely, you'd like to enjoy the latter but with your chattier side coming through more now that Mercury is entering Capricorn, be careful.

You are inclined to overshare things about your life, your past, the people you are talking to or have recently stopped talking to with your partner. And, they aren't ready or interested in hearing every detail.

Be selective with your sharing, Gemini, and then you might be able to have the passion part, instead of debating and arguing for what was preventable.

Cancer

You like things done a certain way, and your standards are going to go up a notch while Mars is in the sign of Sagittarius. You could be borderline nagging if you're not careful today.

You will be trying to help someone to do things a little better, the way that you find it works best for you, and the next thing you know you'll be accused of controlling or trying to push your perfectionistic standards onto them.

This week, especially, Cancer, be cautious when you give advice only because you might come across a little strong. Soften your approach.

Leo

When Mars enters Sagittarius, you are on the prowl to meet someone special and start a new relationship. Now is a great time to go online to meet others or to let friends know you're open to going on a blind date.

If you're in a relationship already, you might become hyper-focused on your significant other and long for more one-on-one time together.

The next few weeks can help you to recommit to your partner and rekindle a loving spark if things have become a little stale.

Virgo

You will take making your house a home seriously while Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

You might be a bit more focused on what your family needs, what your partner needs, and what everyone else's demands are so that you can fulfill them.

This sounds wonderful in theory, but just have it on your radar not to burn yourself out by trying to people-please.

Libra

Being polite may take a backseat to clarity, as you feel the intensity of a new Mars transit.

You are quite defensive when it comes to protecting the people you love, and you are also not easily put down if someone tries to attack you.

Mars entering Sagittarius today will have you with your guards up and ready to fight if necessary. You'll be snappy, a bit sarcastic and even considered slightly more argumentative for no reason at all.

Scorpio

Your possessive personality will go into overdrive with Mars in your sector of personal possessions.

You will want to know where everything is and take into account what belongs to you, specifically, and what does not, you might claim if it the object is made available to you.

You could be prone to argue about finances with your partner, so the next few weeks try to be diplomatic when money discussions come up.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

There are times when it really is about you, and this month, you will feel more like yourself only a bit more assertive, passive-aggressive on bad days, and less likely to let things slide, no matter how much you love another person.

You are going to be fiery Sagittarius, while Mars is in your zodiac sign. Your drive for love is strong, so if you're single, you might be dating much more than usual just for the fun of it.

Capricorn

You are running away from what no longer is good for you or your future, and this may mean breaking ties with an ex who has had you hanging on for no reason, and they had no intention to get back together.

People who string you along are going to be in for a surprise today when you send them to voicemail. You are ready to move on to a future that no longer includes fake love and even faker people.

Aquarius

You are likely to fall in love, hard, with a friend who has been in your life through thick and thin, but they may not feel the same way. The timing is off and there could be some underlying reason why they are preoccupied with problems and their own circumstances.

Rather than get frustrated by how the stars did not align in your favor right now, return the unconditional love that you've received this month. But for today, patience.

Pisces

You do not want someone in your life who is constantly letting you down or causing you to look bad in front of your family and friends due to their behavior or inability to be nice when everyone is together.

You may finally just tell them that you have to be respected, or else they can go find someone else to love. You're not going to let bad behavior persist in the name of love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.