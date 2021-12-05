3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 6, 2021

After our astrological hangover yesterday due to the strong energies of the Sag New Moon Eclipse, today we are ready to work on the changes that came up for us with the recent transits.

New moons are normally a time for beginnings, but because this past lunation was the end of an eighteen-month cycle, three zodiac signs who will have a great day on December 6, 2021, are seeing this combined energy asking us what needs to end so that something else can begin.

This is the aspect not just of creating space but of taking the steps to actively fill it as well.

The moon is still in Cappy today giving us a pragmatic and industrious vibe to help us get to work on coming up with ideas and plans that can help us bridge from where we are now to where we want to be.

Pairing with the Sag sun means that we are all about the future no longer needing or desiring to look at what is behind us, but because of the nature of this fire sign it also means that we’re looking for greater meaning in our lives.

For many we’re going to be moving away from doing things that we’ve always done and instead harnessing the courage to create the life that truly fills us up.

Helping us with this is Mars in Scorpio square Jupiter in Aquarius transit. Normally squares are thought to be challenging aspects but really, they’re more like the climax in your favorite movie where everything comes together to create a point of action.

This is precisely what today is, the opportunity to take action on our dreams.

We’re still seeing that sexy sextile between Mars and Pluto from yesterday which will also remind us to only go after those things (and people) that we’re truly passionate about.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 6, 2021:

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As Jupiter is winding down it’s stay in your sign as he prepares to enter Pisces on the 28th you’re going to be seeing more things come together and happen than you’ve likely seen all year. This energy has already started but it’s the magic of Jupiter. This planet often waits until the final weeks in a sign to show what the purpose of the transit was all along, and this is no different.

Today as he squares Mars in Scorpio activating your tenth house of ambition you are feeling driven to pursue your career dreams more strongly than ever before. This also may touch upon your purpose if you’ve been feeling like you’re living a life that’s not really yours.

Either way though, this is very strong active energy that will be pushing you to start sending out resumes, accepting new jobs or asking for that raise that you know you deserve.

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself wanting to work remotely as a digital nomad or do something completely different, this eclipse hit on your eleventh house of community and friendship so while you are craving success right now, you also want to be surrounded by your tribe too.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Well, it’s not your season anymore but thanks to the powerful planet Mars still hanging out in your sign until the 13th you’re seeing things be even more active and positive than you likely did all of November.

Both of today’s transits involve Mars, first a square with Jupiter in Aqua hitting your fourth house of home and then a sextile with Pluto in Cappy shining a light on your third house of communication.

This means that for you right now you’re likely going through a major reboot on what you need from your home environment, both from the physical space and the people that you choose to share it with you.

This isn’t quick moving energy so there isn’t necessarily fast movement here but instead this will be part of the new eclipse cycle focus that the universe is asking you to begin to consider. But the other theme, communication, is something that is more immediate.

As much as you always have something going on mentally that you’re thinking of, you don’t often express yourself clearly to those around you. This energy has been and will continue to show you why it’s so necessary.

We can’t manifest anything if we don’t communicate, and we also can’t blame people for not knowing what it is we need unless we speak up about it. Today could bring some positive conversations around your home, family and even aspects of intimacy. Just remember to show up in the same ways that you hope others would for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You’ve been experiencing a more intense December than usual thanks to all the planetary activity in your chart recently. Normally this is a quieter month, one that asks you to slow down (as much as you can during the holidays) before your solar return so that you can face all the lessons and upgrades coming your way. But this year the universe is supersizing your whole experience and diving right into intensity.

Part of this is the abnormally long time Venus will be hanging in your sign thanks to her retrograde which activates your first house of self. This will bring up issues of self-worth as well as ego and identity asking you to really look at whether you’re living the life you deserve and if you’re owning your own truth about who you are.

Likely there’s some changes coming which you’re beginning to see. Today though you also have the moon in your sign, post eclipse, which is stirring up all sorts of feelings and may even have you wondering how you got here to this space in your life. Try to meet the thoughts that come with interest and questions rather than fear or annoyance.

They are coming up for a reason, the only downside is that there might not be any instant answers or at least easy ones. Mars is still in that passionate sextile with Pluto in Cappy today so you will be drawn to pursue what you are feeling intense about and may also need to sign up for a spinning class today to burn off all that excess energy.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.