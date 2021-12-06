3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Over Their Ex During Venus Sextile Neptune Starting December 7, 2021

Venus Sextile Neptune. It's as if this transit has the ability to wash us clean.

This is a time for beauty, for the love of beauty and the dedication to creating it. This transit is symbolic of new beginnings and great dreams of the future.

There is no place in this transit for carrying around dead weight, and for some of us, that 'dead weight' comes in the form of an ex.

You'd think getting over an ex would be a lot easier than it is. Perhaps your ex represents a time in your life when things were easier, or richer, or more promising.

Sometimes, when we end a relationship that was basically good but had its serious and unforgivable flaws, we end up romanticizing that relationship, as if we've forgotten why we got out of it in the first place.

After a while, however, we come to realize that the idea of romanticizing something that no longer exists in our life is a sheer waste of time and energy.

It's like living in the past. Venus sextile Neptune helps us move into the present, where we can grow to become the best version of ourselves, rather than the ghost who only holds on to memories and ideas that no longer exist.

Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Over Their Ex During Venus sextile Neptune Starting December 7, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been over your ex for a while, or so you've told yourself. You like to bring their name up every now and again to set an example for your friends; it's your way of sharing your experience.

Your friends tend to roll their eyes when you get into your "my ex is the worst" routine because you've spoken so many times about this person that it seems way more like you're addicted to them, rather than repelled and released. And then, a Taurus 'fan-favorite' transit comes by, such as Venus sextile Neptune, to let you know that you haven't moved too much since the break up.

Now, this is something you don't like. You don't want to be the person who trash talks your ex, but doesn't seem to move on from them. This transit will shake your world up, and make you know in no uncertain terms, this person, this ex, they need to be taken out, much like the trash.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there's one thing you miss about your ex, it's the sex. You came to know that this ex of yours isn't worth it, even if the passion was the best you've ever had.

Yet, you never seem to stop thinking about this person because, well, the sex was memorable.

They, on the other hand, brought toxicity and pain, and with them out of your life you tend to remember only the good parts of the relationship.

Venus sextile Neptune will make you come to realize that you've halted your life for the sake of holding on to a memory.

You haven't advanced at all since the break up, and it's starting to show. The years are moving on, and yet, you're still there, attached and unable to progress.

Let the healing energy of Venus sextile Neptune open the doors to new thinking. Let go of the old to make way for the new, Cancer.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Venus sextile Neptune is for dreamers who dream big and desire beauty and love in their lives. That's you in a nutshell.

You crave beauty and art, music and philosophy...and a stable romance, where you don't have to worry about where your lover is off to.

Your only example of love is what you found in your ex, and that didn't go too well, did it?

So, while they set the standard for a poor romantic relationship, you don't seem to be trying too hard to break that ideal.

You need to understand that love doesn't have to be as shoddy as it once was, when your ex was number one. Let your dreams of love breathe again.

The only way you can find new love is by releasing the idea that love only ends up like your last love did. Don't get stuck on the idea of failure; keep believing in all that's good. It's time to let go of that old, sour ex.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda