It’s going to be quite a wild ride for you this month, Sagittarius, but there are a few things that you definitely don’t want to miss!

The month starts off with a bang as you feel the powerful New Moon and Solar Eclipse in your first house activating the lessons that you’ve been moving through for the past two years.

Be sure to add These Dates To Your Calendar, Sagittarius, as they matter to your monthly horoscope for December 2021:

December 4: Solar Eclipse & New Moon in Sagittarius

December 18: Full Moon in Gemini

December 19: Venus Retrograde Begins in Capricorn

December 24: Saturn in Aquarius Square Uranus in Taurus

December 28: Jupiter moves into Pisces

Sagittarius Horoscope For December 2021 — Monthly Astrology Horoscope

This is the final eclipse on your axis for the next nineteen years so it’s not one to miss but it does mean that it’s going to be more important than normal because so much of what’s been happening in your life will come to some sort of resolution around December 4th.

Our first house rules who we are, how we are seen by others, our identity and even our ego. Sagittarius is a very philosophical and spiritual sign so you’re likely going to be wrapping up some lessons about learning who you truly are and what you need apart from the beliefs that you were raised with or even that surround you in society.

This is big growth for a Sagittarius but it’s magnified because it’s the end of an eclipse cycle so you will have to watch people and situations that may be leaving your life permanently. It’s normal to feel sad when we outgrow certain parts of your life, but you’re a Sagittarius and are always onto the next big, beautiful thing so remember that the space you’re creating in your life now is so that better things can come in.

While we think eclipses are one-time events they actually begin with the lunar cycle before and after one occurs which means that you will be in the midst of this upgrade in your life until the Full Moon in Gemini on the 18th.

Gemini is your opposite sign and can often challenge you to stick to one path or to make a decision that you’ve been struggling with. Even though there’s no eclipse happening on this moon, it’s a time to be very mindful of final endings.

This eclipse cycle won’t repeat itself again for a long period of time so the themes that surface around the New Moon at the beginning of the month may take a couple weeks to sort out and get to the bottom of. But what you need to be prepared for during the first two weeks of this month are shocking events and surprise endings.

Uranus is going to be dangerously close to the two moons this month on your axis which means that it’s going to be impossible to plan how the month will go and you have to be ready for anything.

While the New Moon in Sagattarius activates your first house of self, the Gemini Full Moon hits on your seventh house of relationships. These two houses mean that you’ve likely had to grow and learn who you are before you have been able to decide exactly what kind of relationship suits you.

Relationships have likely been at the forefront of your life lessons during the past two years and as long as you’ve done the work that the first house in Sag has asked you to do you could be in the position to make some big commitments around the middle of the month.

The only snag here is that Venus turns retrograde on the 19th.

Venus is the planet that governs love and romantic relationships, currently in Capricorn, this will hit on your second house which is all about what you value.

In the earth sign of Capricorn Venus tends to not be overly romantic but instead is more concerned about what means the most to her. This applies to both the partners that she chooses and the life that she creates. While it’s most known for finances and material desires it also includes our own self-worth.

This is an interesting piece for you because of how closely self-worth affects the romantic relationships (seventh house) that we enter into.

As much work as you’ve likely done in the past few years it seems that there are going to be some final lessons for you in the weeks ahead.

Venus Retrograde lasts until the end of January so the themes of what you value in terms of yourself, your life and love will be ongoing into the beginning of the year.

But the end of the month won’t be without its own share of surprises!

On the 24th we see our third and final Saturn Uranus square which has been shaking up the foundations of our lives left and right. With Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus it will activate your third and sixth house.

The third house governs communication which includes our own thought process and how we express ourselves to others while the sixth house is all about health, our daily routines and how we care for ourselves.

It seems that there may be a theme here unraveling through the month that the first step to creating a life that feels good is knowing yourself otherwise you’ll be apt to partner with people or pursue things that end up disrupting your life and causing chaos.

Hopefully your calendar isn’t too packed with social engagements this month because it would be good to give yourself some time to think things through before you act because potentially based on what you’ve learned and what you decide to do from this point forward you could feel Jupiter’s transit into Pisces strongly in your fourth house.

This will be in effect for the first few months of the year, which means that everything you’re going to be experiencing this month will end up affecting your home and family, which is what the fourth house rules.

It has the potential to be a month where you have two paths before you.

The first is if you’ve learned what you’ve meant to the past two years and make different choices which could lead to a new home, baby and marriage even as all part of an abundant and love-filled future. But the second is potentially seeing challenges and difficulties amount left and right with potentially seeing breakdowns in the part of your life that matters most.

We can’t mess up what is meant for us, but sometimes we have to decide if we’re going to do it the hard way or the easy way because ultimately the only person that ever blocks our happiness or success is ourselves out of fear.

