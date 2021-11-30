3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 1, 2021

You'll be shaking your head this Wednesday wondering where the time went if you're one of the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 1, 2021.

Say a prayer for Aries, Virgo, and Libra, who are going to be begging for mercy from the gods that be on Wednesday.

What could cause such black fated energy to strike even the nicest of these three zodiac signs in astrology?

A rotten daily horoscope for these three zodiac signs could be rooted in the fact that there are only 30 days left to hit those goals that were set back at the start of the year.

What could set off an Aries, Virgo, or Libra zodiac sign during their horoscope for Wednesday is the fact that there is so much pressure to perform during the holidays and now that it's already December, the stakes go sky-rocket high to shop, buy, and get things prepared for the holidays this month — when they should be saving, paying off debt and working on lower school loans balances.

Yes, the insanity of hump day, tough astrological transits and Wednesday being two days away from the weekend — the week of a New Moon solar eclipse — is enough to bring a few zodiac signs to tears.

To make matters worse, December 1 is going to feel exponentially heavy on the emotional side of the spectrum for all zodiac signs, no matter what their horoscope says.

The Moon enters Scorpio, just as Neptune, the planet of illusions, stations direct in Pisces. Emotionally, every zodiac sign is going to feel like they have to work a harder than usual to connect with inner emotions.

But for Aries, being hot-headed will sound like an understatement of the century. Aries will realize that there are problems with significant others, secrets being hidden and someone lying, which is a huge no-no for the Ram.

Virgo's meticulous ways will come across as beyond retentive and excessive, and when Neptune turns direct in Pisces, a significant other who was on a pedestal is going to fall flat and reveal all their red flags and fatal, deal breaking flaws.

And Libra's balance? That's out the window on December 1, 2021, too. Forget about it! A romantic interlude may start to fray.

Wednesday's going to be one of those points in the year that for some zodiac signs, midnight cannot strike fast enough to call it a day.

Here's why these three zodiac signs who will have a rough day need grace, space, and all the support the rest of us have to give when they seem to be distracted and detached to cope, according to astrology.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 1, 2021:

Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

Well, Aries, there's only one way to break bad news to you, and that's to give it to you straight. According to astrology, you're going to find out that someone has been untrue to you, and the details that you could not really figure out up until now will no longer evade your watchful eye.

With Neptune stationing direct in the zodiac sign of Pisces, those hidden enemies are going to be called out. And, for you, this is a huge wake-up call about who you have trusted.

These individuals will have been in your circle of trust, and to find out that you've been betrayed by a friend who you thought you could believe in... it's going to be too much for you.

And, with the Moon entering the zodiac sign of Scorpio, the timing of this big reveal could not be worst. You'll feel angry inside, and perhaps even act out in ways you don't usually.

You might pull back on your generosity. You may decide to tell secrets you promised to keep. Wednesday, your uglier side may come out because the stars have misaligned, and you won't like it.

Because you know better. You know that fighting fire with fire sounds great, but in reality it only means an ugly war where no one wins.

But, Aries, despite all your determination to take the highroad, you might end up slipping and lowering yourself down to their level. Oh, well. There's always tomorrow.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Wow, Virgo, hopefully, you have some friends who don't mind when you're a bit tougher to be around than usual.

It's not so much that the day is going to be rough, but your reaction to the things that happen on December 1 are going to pull you in so many directions that it's going to drive you mad.

Wednesday is a rough day because the astrology of these planets bring out the warrior in you because hate it when things aren't in order.

But, Neptune stationing direct in Pisces on December 1, 2021 is like opening the window blinds to a dark room.

The light streams in and reality beckons you to see the dust in the corners, the areas of life that's in disarray, and guess who is the clean-up crew? You are.

And, when the Moon enters Scorpio, you'll not want to talk about it. Nope. You'll be passive aggressive giving people the silent treatment.

Even Mercury in Sagittarius won't help you to open up more. Instead, you'll be keeping things bottled up inside because "What's the use?", you'll say.

You'll feel as though Wednesday gives you no room for small talk. You need to focus and get things done because if you don't, who will?

Wednesday is going to test your limits and have you either rising to the occasion to bring things into order or not.

The truth is it's more than likely not for you on Wednesday. It won't be because you didn't try. You're going to fight like a bear to get it all done before the day ends.

But, you'll find that when you get into situations that are out of your control, it's better to throw your hands up in the air and crawl back in bed.

Maybe use some of the PTO you've been saving and call out for the day.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Wednesday is going to be a rough day for you because Neptune is going to make you work harder than ever before on health, your routines, and handle a problem involving a pet.

You don't have time for this, Libra, and all the deep-breathing, calming down mantras you chant won't give you the peace you need, because these problems are going to hit you straight in the pocketbook once the Moon settles into Scorpio on December 1, 2021.

For you, the day will make it seem like some proverbial god with a twisted sense of humor has decided to tap your scales making life swing like a pendulum.

You're going to feel like life is unsteady and unpredictable, which is nerve-wracking on many levels, and it's what makes December 1, particularly rough for you.

Despite trying to do so, your ability to see things from other people's point of view will fall short.

On Wednesday, the toughest day of the week for you, there's only one thing you can do, and you won't like being so demanding, but you'll have to be.

Yes, nice you will be loud and obnoxious in outcry.

You're going to want to know that your rights, your needs, and wants are heard. You will demand that problems are solved, but no one is there to listen. You'll labeled whiny. Get left on read, ghosted, and sent to voicemail.

The echoes of life are going to scream out that life isn't fair — an unbearable injustice for a person born to represent justice and fairness, right? Libra, you are the scales!

You'll struggle to bring life back into the right order, and when no one cooperates, you'll feel friendless making December 1 a day where you will wish that you slept through your alarm clock.

You will wish to forget the day that no one seemed to notice or pay attention to how bad things really were. A day where all that will be left is you and silent, hot tears.

Yep, the first of the month is going to be the last day you ever want to feel this way. It will be on you to figure things out for yourself, and the loneliness you feel at the end of the day will make you sad, but the good news is that tomorrow is just around the corner.