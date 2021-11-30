3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Neptune Direct In Pisces Starting December 1, 2021

Three zodiac signs whose love life improves during Neptune Direct in Pisces get the benefit of seeing their relationships clearly starting December 1, 2021.

Not only do we have Neptune Direct, which is a great boon to many people's love lives, we have Neptune Direct in Pisces, which adds sensitivity and compassion to all of our loving actions.

This is the kind of transit that can really give a 'reset' to our romantic lives, as this kind of Direct energy acts like a renewal of sorts. No more lies, no more wondering.

Which three zodiac signs will see their love life improve the most during Neptune Direct in Pisces starting December 1?

Neptune Direct lays it all out on the table. The only thing you have to accept now is the truth. If you can handle the truth, then you're on your way to the next level of your relationship.

Some zodiac signs want to improve their loves lives, while others see tension as a sign to get out.

Today is all about those who wish to stick it out and go with the upgrade, so to speak. Neptune Direct has the ability to act as a light; what needs to come up will come up, and communication will follow.

This means that on this day and for a few days to follow, we will have the opportunity to figure out if we really want the 'truth' of this relationship.

Many will choose to stay the course; that's the Pisces influence. And good luck to all those who decide to stick it out — it's worth it.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Neptune Direct In Pisces Starting December 1, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Let's just put it this way, if there's one area that seems to be holding up, it's your love life. You may not be doing well in every other area, but where your partner is concerned, things seem to be on the up and up.

Neptune Direct will give a surprising jolt to an already good relationship, and that will be noticeable on December 1, 2021.

You measure a good relationship by several factors, and your intimate relationship is a barometer that lets you know if things are going well, and they are, in this realm.

The love is there and it's solid, but here comes a new fun thing to do: improved intimacy and more passion.

You and your partner will both agree to take your love life up a notch, just to see what happens. With the kind of trust you have already established, things may get exciting, and fun! Enjoy your life, Gemini, it's all for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If only you had the nerve to just say what's on your mind, rather than passive aggressively imply it, you'd get to the point a lot quicker, and with much less drama.

Wednesday is the day that you skip the mind games and martyrdom trip and go right for the gold, meaning, with Neptune Direct in Pisces, on December 1, you're going to feel brave enough to confront your lover-partner on an issue that's been on your mind.

The great part? They're going to listen, accept and be overjoyed that you have finally come to trust them enough to not play games in order to get what you want.

You may also come to realize that your partner has always been on board, and that they want you to speak up; the passive-ggressive thing is dull and they see you work it every time.

This transit should give you the confidence to know that you are already loved and accepted, and that you don't have to play games to get what you want.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

It's practically a day in Pisces heaven, for you - Neptune Direct is like having a collar removed. You can finally breathe again.

That feeling of depression is now lifted, and even though nothing's really changed, your attitude is cosmically adjusted for freedom and contentment.

Your love life is about to get an improvement and that's mainly due to you and your partner's newfound ability to communicate — like friends.

No more games, no more head trips; you've been missing the 'friend' you once had; you feel like the whole romance thing is great, but lacking the friendship part, and that's exactly what's coming back.

So rejoice in the fact that you and your mate are not destined to some boring life where you have to keep up appearances; you guys are actually best friends. And it shows. Hooplah!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda