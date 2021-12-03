Your love horoscope for Saturday, December 4, 2021, is here. The Sun is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Capricorn. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs in astrology during the New Moon in Sagittarius.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, December 04, 2021.

Aries

Sometimes you need to hear things that are hard to talk about.

There's a bold honesty that teeters along the lines of taboo in your life today. You may hear a juicy secret that's so hard to keep to yourself, but be a good friend, and don't share it with others.

Taurus

You have so much happening in your world, that it can be tough knowing where you ought to begin first.

Someone may start making demands or think that they are entitled to your generosity when the real focus out to be on their self-improvement.

Gemini

There will always be things about yourself that you won't change, and really are none of anyone's business.

So you may find it tough to let your guards down right now. You tend to brush things off or use laugher to clear the energy, but right now, what you need is a good cry.

Cancer

You are such a soft-hearted person that there's a part of you who will want to forgive someone who has betrayed your trust.

This is a bad idea. you should try to avoid slipping into an old pattern that is unhealthy for you and those that depend on you, too. Be strong!

Leo

When you are in love with your friend and you know they don't feel the same way, it can be hard not to act manipulative to see if there's hope.

Today, you may try to persuade someone to think in a different way in order to see if they will begin a relationship with you in the future. But it’s not necessarily a great idea.

Virgo

A secret romance can start at work, and this has been brewing for quite some time.

You may find it hard to resist giving in to the idea that you have found love through a relationship you have with a colleague.

However, weigh this type of decision carefully — you can’t reverse the decision you’re about to make.

Libra

When you have stopped believing in love it can affect your relationship. Romance always has an undertone of cynicism, and this isn't fair to the person you're dating.

Try not to punish others for mistakes someone from the past made. Instead, remember that you are working on a different playing field with a new person.

Scorpio

someone is trying to love bomb you to make you think that you cannot do without them.

You can. Although it feels good at first to get this much attention, be careful not to give your heart so easily to a person you hardly know.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

Something dark and mysterious about this person is drawing you in, but it can be that you are falling in love with an idea more than a person.

Be sure to give this relationship enough time to grow so you can see who you are truly being with when you are together.

Capricorn

Just because you love someone doesn't mean you have to be together.

This relationship is causing you a lot of stress, more than it is worth. It can be hard to imagine yourself starting all over again, but oh, it could actually be worth it for you.

Aquarius

You are taking advantage of your relationship and not allowing romance to come back in. Be careful.

Sometimes what you think you have, you do not. And this can be a hard lesson for you to learn if you're not careful this week

Pisces

Family can try to meddle in your relationship today. They may overtly tell you that they don't like someone you are dating. This can be hard for you to handle, but at the end of the day it's your life. You get to choose who you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.