3 Zodiac Signs Who Reconcile With An Ex During Venus Conjunct Pluto Starting December 3, 2021

If someone were to tell you that you were just about to reconcile with an ex, during Venus Conjunct Pluto In Capricorn, you'd probably shout at the top of your lungs, "Fat chance!"

Well, as we say in the old country, "never say never."

Once again, we get a chance to eat our words, because guess what? This transit is about to bring back the old in an attempt to make it new again.

Most exes represent dread. Unless we're pining away for this magical person of the past, the idea of reconciliation is a dead stop for us.

Nobody 'really' wants their ex back in their lives...or do they?

Well, Venus Conjunct Pluto In Capricorn is a bit of a trickster here. It likes to play with your heart.

With Venus, you become vulnerable in love, but Conjunct Pluto, and we're talking about self-deception, and in Capricorn, too?

That just makes reconciliation with an ex sound like a good and practical idea.

Oh you transits, you. What jokers you can be.

Zodiac Signs Who Reconcile With An Ex During Venus Conjunct Pluto In Capricorn Starting December 3, 2021:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Do you have an ex that you want to get back together with? Or, maybe you don't really want the whole passionate affair, but you DO want to see if you can rekindle the friendship?

You're in luck, Cancer, because that's exactly what's about to happen.

And in all honesty, that's a good thing, because it's always nice to have friends. What you need to watch out for is boundaries and honest communication.

Yes, there is a good chance you'll be reconciling with an ex, but you both have to have a nice long talk about what you expect from each other, now, because you both might not be on the same page.

Venus Conjunct Pluto can play with your heart, and if you really are only back in this for the friendship, then make it known in no uncertain terms. Friendship — not romance.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Here's a twist: you're going to be feeling a little neurotic over the next few weeks.

How this happens, who knows, all that's known is that your self esteem is going to do a number on your head, and that may have something to do with Venus Conjunct Pluto.

What this is going to result in, is a panicked state that makes you feel like you don't want to be alone in this world.

It happens to many of us, but during this transit, you're going to fall back on your feelings towards an ex, with the secret wish for them to come back to you.

You want them back in your life because you're too scared to be alone, so your need of this person isn't sincere, it's created out of panic.

And you will get what you ask for, so make sure you really want to reconcile, Scorpio.

Because Venus Conjunct Pluto would be only too happy to let you manifest this mistake.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Because you never really tried to get over your past love, they have taken up residency in your head where you continuously think of them.

If you could have your way, they'd be back in your life. Venus Conjunct Pluto makes you forget your strength, and has you assuming there is no one as good for you as this person of the past.

That's a bold lie, Pisces, and you know you can do better than this ex. You don't need this person in your life.

The past is where they must stay...but that's not how it's going to go down, during Venus Conjunct Pluto because your ex is just like you; they, too, want a reconciliation and the chances of that happening now are probable.

Are they reasonable and smart? Absolutely not. Will you do it anyway?

Absolute yes.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.

