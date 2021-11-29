3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love Hard During The Moon In Libra Starting November 29 - December 1, 2021

When the Moon is in Libra, many things seem possible, including love. This is the time when people fall deeply, madly in love with the one who catches their eye.

This isn't about the future, or about nailing down a partner to create a life with; this is about falling in love, full stop.

Libra energy lets us balance our emotions, and we all know that falling in love has nothing to do with balance. In fact, it's pretty much chaos...but Moon In Libra brings a strange element into our emotional state, the ability to see chaos as balance.

This means that we will be making crazy, impulsive moves for the love of another, all the while thinking that we are being rational. Falling in love hard is never rational, but do we care? Nah.

Whether it's someone you've had a crush on who is finally giving you the attention you've been begging for, or it's someone you just happen to see for the very first time, Moon In Libra is going to have many of us throwing ourselves into the rabbit hole of love...because we can. Because life is more fun when we are in love. Because taking risks is what makes life worth living.

Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love Hard During The Moon In Libra Starting November 29 - December 1, 2021:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Just when you thought you'd never fall in love again — BOOM, in comes Moon in Libra with a brand new surprise: you're about to fall in love, and I mean hard. You tend to think that you're above it all, in the best ways. Self-protection is an admirable trait, after all, but you've developed this trait into a lifestyle, you simply don't 'lower' yourself to doing something stupid like fall in love.

But, as it goes with you, Cancer, you do like to throw yourself into things, and if it's going to be 'falling in love' then you might as well jump over the edge. Not only is there 'no net' to catch your fall, you won't want one. Your feeling is going to change so radically that your head will spin; you are unafraid of falling in love, unafraid of the crash and burn that comes with it, and unafraid to live. This is your life, Cancer, might as well go for the gold.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you fall in love, Sagittarius, you always go hard. Why else would you bother if not for the full insane experience? You are here for the experience, possibly more than any other sign, and you rarely second guess yourself, which, of course, puts you in hot water all the time. You are reckless and goofy when it comes to love; you go all the way.

You give it all, you get taken again and again, people think you're a moron for loving who you love and all of it sounds like noise and unwanted advice to you. That's the thing about you, Sagittarius. You've never cared about what people think of you, and even less for what they think about your person of desire. And during Moon in Libra, you will know exactly who this 'person of desire' is, and you will go for it with all the gusto you have in you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Between November 29 and December 1, you're going to experience something you haven't seen in a long while: mad love. Total infatuation. Wild, insane passion for one person. In other words, you're going to be falling in love, hard. Moon in Libra has you mistaking everything for love. No matter what this person of interest does, you see it as good, alluring, phenomenal and to die for.

There is nothing about this person that is anything but perfect for you, and you will fall deeply in love with them. You know this is impulsive and probably as ridiculous as it looks, but that's what falling in love is all about, not picking up on the reality cues, while only seeing what one sees through rose-tinted glasses. It's all rosy in your world, Pisces. While it may not last, that's certainly not going to hold you back during this transit.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda