3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Over An Ex During Chiron In Aries Starting November 29, 2021

When they say "Thank your lucky stars" they are probably referring to Chiron in Aries, a most awesome transit that imparts deep wisdom and right thinking. This is the time when we make it official to the world: I know who I am, finally.

When we know who we are, we know what we need in our lives, and that also comes with a very clear knowledge of what we don't need.

Many of us carry around the baggage of a past romance; why the heck have we not gotten over this already? When it hits us that this past relationship, this celebrated ex, is nothing more than a weight that drags us down, we can finally let go of this dead weight.

Chiron in Aries is all about healing, but as they say, in order to heal it, you have to feel it, and that's what we'll be doing during this transit on November 29.

Chiron represents our wounds, our mental and emotional battle scars, and when pumped up by Aries, it's the road to major healing. Scars and wounds be damned! We are now ready to move on. Not only will we be getting over an ex, but we'll also be wiping the slate clean so that we can journey on, in freedom.

Zodiac Signs Who Get Over An Ex During Chiron In Aries Starting November 29, 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Enough is enough, and that's how you'll interpret the influence of Chiron in Aries.

There's just so much you're willing to give to this ex of yours, especially considering they're nowhere near you anymore.

And yet, you let them rule your mind, nonstop, as if they have some kind of special importance in your life.

They don't! You've been acting as if there's more to this relationship, and yet, you've been broken up for way too long for this to be considered something that will reunite. It won't reunite.

You need to let this wound heal already, Aries. Use this transit as backup and take a stand! Come to terms with the idea that the only person who cares about this long-gone relationship is you. When you realize that, you'll snap out of it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Nobody holds a grudge like you, and nobody holds on to a failed relationship like you do, either. You just don't let go. Sometimes, you hold on so tight that you use your pain to drum up sympathy for yourself, and, you get it, too.

You are known as the person who doesn't know how to let things go, to your friends, and that's humiliating.

Chiron in Aries wants nothing to do with hemming and hawing; it's a point-blank attack on your integrity: do you love yourself, Gemini?

If so, then why are you insisting on keeping these bad memories around like a crutch? Chiron in Aries inspires you to let this person of your past go.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Once you see that they are only bringing you pain due to the intensity of your own attachment, you'll soon be able to let them go. Goodbyes aren't easy, but sometimes they are necessary.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You, like many others, are a wounded warrior, and Chiron in Aries makes this knowledge available to you. You constantly talk about that person who was "your one true love."

"The love of your life." "The only person you really loved..." All your friends cringe when you speak of this ex because they all know this person to be a creep — someone who totally disrespected you.

During this transit, you will be moved to clarity; you'll see that the only thing good about them is what you say about them.

You are the one responsible for making this creep such a superstar, and once you see it that way; thanks to Chiron in Aries, you won't be able to go back.

The point of no return is happening where you and this person are concerned. Once you see how truly awful they are, you won't be able to unsee it. You'll be over your ex shortly.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda