3 Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships During Moon Square Mercury Starting November 27, 2021

Moon Square Mercury is the surefire transit when it comes to discovering who's toxic, and who isn't.

One would think it was the easiest thing in the world, to be able to point out who is worthy of your time and who is just there wasting it, day by day.

Moon Square Mercury will bring that person front and center. No guillotine involved.

Still, it's time to say goodbye to certain people in your life, and that mainly works for three of the signs of the Zodiac, here.

There truly is just so much a person can take, and once we recognize the root of all evil, meaning the toxic people in our lives, we can take measures to rid ourselves of them.

Sounds cold and calculating, doesn't it? It is. Moon Square Mercury is a cold, calculating transit that knows only the truth.

In this case, the truth is that many of us are dragged down by the parasites of our lives, and the toxicity of their actions may have finally seen their last days.

Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships During Moon Square Mercury Starting November 27, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Be prepared to be challenged at every turn during Moon Square Mercury, Gemini. You have some very strong thoughts, and seriously, all you want is some peace and quiet so that you can carry on doing what you love to do.

This doesn't seem to be a thing you get to acquire during this transit.

While this isn't the kind of situation that ultimately destroys much, you still may have to contend with a lover or partner who absolutely disagrees with you on every level.

This will just annoy you and make you want to slink into the shadows, where it's safe, and unpopulated by those who keep on demanding your time and presence. You may end up telling this person to go away — permanently, as you can no longer take their toxic behavior.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may be involved with someone — a friend, lover or family member who simply cannot keep their mouth shut when they're around you, and everything they say is both negative and directed at you.

They pull the passive aggressive act: they imply all sorts of trash about you, and then pretend 'it's just a joke, can't you just take a joke?"

It's not a joke, though, and Moon Square Mercury gives you keen insight into that.

What you're dealing with is a toxic personality who won't quit and they've discovered that you're the perfect punching bag...which you definitely are NOT.

It's time to own up to what you already know: this person has to go. They are a roiling cauldron of toxic behavior, and during this transit, you'll come to know that you are not here to be their savior.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there's anything that you believe, it's that you're smart and that you have discretion. You want only the best in your life and you try to weed out the people who go against your personal grain.

Moon Square Mercury works like a magnifying glass; one look and you can see what lies beneath the surface of someone else's intention.

You'll discover that there's someone in your life that means to harm you — one way or another.

This is a completely unacceptable situation to you and you will make devoted efforts to get this toxic relationship out of your life, utterly. You want change, you crave newness and promise, and keeping around people who only bring you down is not the way to start out a new year. Prepare for big change, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda