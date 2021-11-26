3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon In Virgo November 26 - 29, 2021

With the Moon in Virgo, transiting on November 26 through the 29th, we should be feeling sensitive, and perhaps even a little irritable.

Moon in Virgo works on our sense of self. We may feel the need to defend our self, or we may feel the need for more than defense.

We may want someone to help us defend; in other words, during Moon in Virgo, we will feel a desperate need to be loved.

And who doesn't want to be loved, after all? Perhaps it's the end of the year that pushes that button.

We tend to feel more vulnerable around this time of year than at any other time, and with Moon in Virgo, we will certainly be touchy to say the least. Vulnerable, yes, and for some zodiac signs, on the verge of total neediness.