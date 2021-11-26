3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon In Virgo November 26 - 29, 2021

Photo: Daniel Eskridge/Shutterstock.com
With the Moon in Virgo, transiting on November 26 through the 29th, we should be feeling sensitive, and perhaps even a little irritable.
Moon in Virgo works on our sense of self. We may feel the need to defend our self, or we may feel the need for more than defense.
We may want someone to help us defend; in other words, during Moon in Virgo, we will feel a desperate need to be loved.
And who doesn't want to be loved, after all? Perhaps it's the end of the year that pushes that button.
We tend to feel more vulnerable around this time of year than at any other time, and with Moon in Virgo, we will certainly be touchy to say the least. Vulnerable, yes, and for some zodiac signs, on the verge of total neediness.
Which of you out there need to be loved during this transit? Certain zodiac signs will be utterly unaffected, while others will become the poster person for needing love. Do you relate to this kind of emotional fragility?
Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon In Virgo November 26 - 29, 2021:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
While it's hard to think of any Aries as a vulnerable zodiac sign, they are, after all, human beings, and life can become quite trying for this zodiac sign during Moon In Virgo.
One of the things that really upset you is the fact that you are 'supposed' to be the strong one all the time, and when you do feel the onslaught of vulnerability set in, you tend to become angry with yourself for being 'weak'.
You're the only one who thinks you're weak, however, as most people look up to you.
But you feel lonely, alone, solitary in your madness, so to speak. You want to lay down your sword and shield, if only for one day, just so you can slink down into yourself and have a good, long cry.
All you want is someone to put their arms around you and tell you it's going to be OK. And Aries, it most definitely IS going to be OK.
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
You might be feeling the pressure of having to come across as happy and cheery, during this holiday season. Nothing works your nerves more than having to pretend, and yet, you're pretty good at it.
You've been repressing some dark secrets for a while, and if there's one thing you DON'T want people to know, it's that you're shaky, depressed, possibly even anti-social, at least during Moon In Virgo.
You don't want a parade in your honor, you just want one person to come through for you. You want someone to break down your walls and pull you out before they crumble around you.
You want help; you want love. Moon In Virgo accelerates your desire to be loved, by one special person, right this instant.
Pisces
(February 19 - March 10)
It doesn't take much for you to walk on over to the needy side of town, and during Moon In Virgo, you'll be firmly planted in all that comes with it including self-pity and a few weepy moments. If you look around, you'll find that nothing is really wrong — you are loved, and you are respected.
But, this transit bypasses this kind of rationale, and there you are feeling like you need a good hug more than you need to eat. You just want love. You want it from friends, family, and you want children.
You'll get it, too, as you are well loved in this life, but your hunger for constant attention will make it harder for you to understand that all is well in your world. You are getting in your own way — the love you want? It's there. Just let it in, and stop complaining how 'nobody loves you.' They do, now hush.
Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda