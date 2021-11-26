3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Improves During Moon Opposite Jupiter Starting November 27, 2021

Three zodiac signs whose luck improves during the Moon opposite Jupiter starting November 27, 2021 will feel like a million bucks.

Yes, Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius zodiac signs are the luckiest ones when it comes to love beginning this Saturday.

When we say that one's luck in love can improve during a certain transit, it is because the aspects of the celestial bodies involved works on our psyche, down here on earth, and when 'luck' is involved, it tends to be about how we can 'create' the luck that forms the situation that brings us this good fortune.

We have the Moon Opposite Jupiter to show us the way to luck, on November 27, 2021, and it's amazing.

In love, if we are receptive and we stay open and willing, we can propel ourselves into a situation that will show us just how lucky we really are. Moon Opposite Jupiter lets us see possibility and positivity.

These two power players really know how to get us feeling happy, but it's up to us as to how we parlay that happiness.

Will your sign be one of the lucky ones whose love life improves during the Moon Opposite Jupiter? It might very well be 'your turn' and if so, more power to you!

Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Improves During Moon Opposite Jupiter Starting November 27, 2021

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been waiting for this moment — the time in your life where you finally feel like 'everything is OK' and that, in love, you might not actually have much to worry about.

Your 'luck' in love is going to come in the form of acknowledging what you already have. You have luck right now, and you have love, as well.

Sometimes you put that love aside and forget that it's there, which, in turn, makes you feel like you're not doing all you can to 'make this thing work.'

So, it's up to you, Cancer, as to how much luck you want. It will become very clear to you that, during the Moon Opposite Jupiter, you have everything you need, right now.

What's required of you is to notice it, to show up for this love. You are responsible for the luck you receive. Show up for it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your luck in love lies in your ability to recognize what's good in your life and how you really and truly need to stop complaining about everything that exists.

You are loved, and yet, you ignore this. You take advantage of the people in your life who love you, naturally assuming you can treat them like trash if the whim takes you.

That's what they are there for right? To bend to your will and take your moods, no matter how bad you act, right?

Well, you're in luck, as in the real deal 'luck' and this means that during Moon Opposite Jupiter, you'll be able to see just how much you are loved.

It might be a great idea for you to back off with the insults and demeaning slurs and accept that being nice is a good thing, too.

Be nice to those who love you, Virgo, and this will bring you the luck you need in love.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

For some reason, people have always been jealous of you. It really doesn't matter what you do; you always press everyone's buttons and that is what has turned you into such an independent presence.

To guard yourself from jealousy, you've had to build a strong wall around yourself, just to survive what seems to be so wrong.

That wall has also protected you from love; sure, you have self-love, but you've never been truly open with another person in terms of romantic love.

During Moon Opposite Jupiter you may just get the chance to feel romantic love without the trigger of needing to self-protect.

This transit works well for you, Sagittarius, as you're able to present yourself as a lovable person.

Maybe that's what held you back all this time: you worked hard to present as an individual, but not as lovable. Your time has come.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda