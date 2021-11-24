3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021

November 25, 2021, is Thanksgiving Day here in the U.S., and for many zodiac signs that means family time and some good, solid, warm feelings.

Moon in Leo adds to our experience by making each zodiac sign feel gratitude and comfortable with our conversation topics, and Sun in Sagittarius lets us feel like we can discuss anything at the table. It's a great day for many people, as this is the time where they really shine.

While transits such as Moon Opposition Mars on November 25, 2021 might make us feel wary of conflicts that may occur during the family dinner, this will only add to our discretion; if we 'read the room' correctly, we'll be able to sail through this Thanksgiving like a pro.

And, if we're on our best behavior, which is thoroughly possible on this day, we might even end up being able to say, "Wow, I had a really good time!"

While certain zodiac signs and people simply do not grok with the family get-together idea, there are other zodiac signs who simply live for the stuff. If you are someone who enjoys good things to come with family and loud, boisterous good times, then you will definitely have a great day, today.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Thanksgiving Day On November 25, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Getting together with family is your favorite thing ever, and if you can only manage to not cause a war, you might get away with calling this day a great one. Face it, sometimes you just can't help yourself, Aries.

You like to fight, and you love to challenge a family member, get them in your snare, and torture them with insults and irrevocably damaging words just for the fun of it.

If only others got into your version of 'fun' and yet, they never do — those suckers! Still in all, you kinda-sorta DO know that you're the family instigator and you recognize that you DO have to tone the battle-cry down a bit if this day is going to end up as great as it could be.

Rid the wave of love, Aries, don't worry about one-upmanship this time. Eat your food, say your thanks, and retreat, soldier. At ease!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Anytime there's a gathering of people, family or otherwise, there's an opportunity for you to perform. Grabbing the familial spotlight is totally your thing and when you guys get together for Thanksgiving, all heads turn to you for entertainment.

And you are only too happy to oblige, which makes this day super great for you. You want the attention, and you get it. Only you go to a Thanksgiving dinner prepared to tell stories and jokes; you wouldn't dream of not being prepared in this regard.

Everyone will remember this gathering for years to come, and when your name comes up, people will laugh and be reminded of good memories. You are ever the crowd-pleaser, whether on stage in front of millions or in front of a few cherished family members.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's a good reason for your joy today, and it's because there's a strong sense of control in what you do today. You are the one in charge now, and if you're up for a Thanksgiving dinner, then it's more than likely that you are the one who is throwing it, which means, you get to choose who comes, who eats, who stays, and who gets to speak.

Yep, it sure does sound like a controlling good time, and honestly, your people like to be controlled, so it's all good.

You choose the menu and while you don't demand compliments for your choices, you'll get them because outside of being a super-duper control freak, you also happen to be an outstanding and gracious host. It's a win-win day for you, Scorpio. Enjoy your feast!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda