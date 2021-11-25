3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During Neptune Sextile Pluto, Starting November 26, 2021

Ah, Neptune sextile Pluto. This is where dark fantasy meets obsession; where the mistakes are grave and the rewards are unknown, where three zodiac signs who fall out of love move on, and this all takes place on November 26, 2021.

One thing we can count on during Neptune sextile Pluto on November 26, 2021, is that someone's going to walk away from either a strict responsibility or a long-term relationship. Not fun, but not avoidable either.

This change is going to be subtle. Another thing that this transit likes to influence is how we think, and how we come to conclusions.

We'd like to think that sporadic decisions are well thought out, and yet, they're impulsive and complex. During this transit, we will be experiencing a change of heart; whether it feels sporadic or not, there will be consequences here.

Many people will fall out of love with a person who believes otherwise. It may just 'click' — out of nowhere, one might just decide they are no longer in love.

Neptune sextile Pluto inspires action, and oftentimes, that action is about liberation, rebellion, and breaking free from the ties that bind.

Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During Neptune Sextile Pluto, Starting November 26, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The only thing that really hurts here, when you come into the influence of Neptune sextile Pluto, is that you've experienced this feeling before the feeling of falling OUT of love. Falling out of love brings melancholy and deep sadness, and while you hate to think this is something you can have more than once in a lifetime — there you are, doing it again.

Falling out of love with someone who depends on you being in love with them. Well, they're just going to have to deal with it, aren't they? You can't babysit another person's feelings, nor can you 'make it right' for them.

This person simply isn't in your 'jurisdiction' anymore, and you've fallen out of love with them. You don't feel good about it, but so be it. It is what it is, right, Gemini?

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Neptune sextile Pluto is one of those transits that Scorpio folks react well to, as it sets you in motion and allows you to attain a goal. In this case, the goal is to let your partner down easy, because sooner or later they have to know your truth:

You are no longer in love with them. You never set out to hurt anyone, but you can and will if need be. You don't see the need to hurt this person, but you do not feel you can go on another day under the pretense of 'being a couple.' Neptune sextile Pluto makes you recognize that you do not feel like a couple.

You feel like a trapped rat that is going to die if you don't get out of the snare that is your present relationship. Your mind reels during any Pluto transit, and with Neptune sextile Pluto, it's as if all you can think about is escaping.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You fell out of love and now you have to deal with it. Neptune sextile Pluto makes this a 'front and center' issue in your life.

You don't want to lie to your mate, but you can't keep up this facade much longer, either. They need to know that you are no longer in love with them, but, but, but how on earth will you let them know this when all you want to do is evade, evade, evade?

While Neptune sextile Pluto allows access to your own inner depth of thought, it does not inspire communication.

So you're going to have to figure out the right time and place to let your person down easy, without a mess. You're not in love anymore, but does this necessarily have to turn into a war? No, Pisces, it doesn't!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda