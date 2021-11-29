Love Horoscope For Tuesday, November 30, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 30, 2021.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Tuesday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Aries

Have courage when it comes to love, Aries. Sometimes you need to be brave when you're falling apart inside. Surrender your heart to the process. Learn to not control everything and trust that love can find a way.

Taurus

Give of yourself, Taurus, and don't always expect something back in return. Love is give and take, but sometimes it can also be just giving (or taking). When your heart says to trust your intuition, listen to it.

Gemini

The love that you thought was dead is actually alive and well, Gemini. Things are dormant right now, but growing stronger each day. A breakup can feel so hard to handle, but there are a lot of changes that can take place when there is distance.

Cancer

Control your emotions, Cancer, sometimes you need balance in your relationships. Empathy and understanding go a long way. Listen to what's being said and try to read between the lines when you can.

Leo

You have doubts, Leo. You have amazing hope, but you also need to be realistic about what is possible. Sometimes a person can only love so much or can give to a certain level. They may not be able to give you what you want, and you may have to accept that this is who they are.

Virgo

Hang in there, Virgo. True love is patient and kind. Every relationship has a purpose and that's to teach you certain things about yourself and about who you are as a person.

Libra

Love takes time to grow, and to think that you can have everything you want overnight is not possible, even if you've fallen in love at first sight. Don't feel like a failure just because things aren't perfect right now. Good love takes time.

Scorpio

Don't worry, Scorpio, Things are going to work out. Trust that your partner is doing the best that they can. You may not see their struggle or understand what demons they are fighting in order to be intimate and vulnerable with you.

Sagittarius

Love is everywhere, Sagittarius, you know it, as you've felt it all your life. Happiness is a sign that you're where you need to be. When you feel nothing but sorrow, you're not in the right place or with the right person for you.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Capricorn

To be successful in love, you have to plan to work on your relationship. Forgiveness is an important quality and you'll want to be certain to exercise this in your relationship with the one you're hoping to build a life with.

Aquarius

Have patience in love, Aquarius. Things work themselves out with time. Stop blaming or pointing fingers at someone because they are imperfect. You're not perfect either. Instead, find ways to build bridges that bring you closer together instead of tearing one another apart.

Pisces

Good love is healthy love, so when things are not working well and full of chaos or pain, you know it's not good for you inside. Start with friendship and if you've moved into things too quickly, take a step back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.