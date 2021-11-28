Love Horoscope For Monday, November 29, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 29, 2021.

Aries

Things change for you, Aries, and a person who may not have seen you in the way you wanted them to do, finally has eyes wide open and views you in all your positive traits and beauty.

Juno is at the fifth degree of Capricorn, bringing pleasure to your sector of reputation, and this brings you some power back into your life. Aries, it's time for you to claim it.

Taurus

You have been thinking about your future, and whether or not love can work out for you or if you should just give up.

Juno is at the fifth degree of Capricorn, bringing pleasure to your sector of belief, and these challenges are knocking on the door to your heart.

It's time to pray and to give up your fears, Taurus. Just because a relationship in the past didn't work out for you, doesn't mean they all will. The right person will come to you one day. Don't lose hope.

Gemini

You may hear something that you need to know but is hard to hear, Gemini, and it requires you to make a decision.

Juno is at the fifth degree of Capricorn, bringing pleasure to your sector of secrets, and this could be a cell phone left on and you catch a glimpse of a revealing text or a hint is dropped that you know is important. You have to keep your eyes open today, Gemini. the signs will be all around.

Cancer

It's a huge decision to be in a relationship with someone you love. By saying yes to this person whose captured your heart, you're saying no to everyone else.

That's huge! Juno is at the fifth degree of Capricorn, bringing pleasure to your sector of commitment, and this is cause for celebration, not something to treat casually. Make a special dinner. Make the evening a night to remember.

Leo

It's so good to focus on your heath with a partner, and to make your lives together full of positive energy that's physical, mental, and emotional for you.

Juno is at the fifth degree of Capricorn, bringing pleasure to your sector of health, and it's so good to take the time that you need to build up your life so that you are well-rounded as a couple.

Virgo

Romance is what you want it to be, Virgo, so it's not what happens to you, it's what you create.

Juno is at the fifth degree of Capricorn, bringing pleasure to your sector of creativity.

This is a wonderful time to start little routines that invite love in your home. Dine by candle light. Make your bedroom inviting and soothing. Have a mindset that's designed for romantic love.

Libra

If you've been thinking about growing your family, this is the time that you receive confirmation as to whether or not the timing is right. Juno is at the fifth degree of Capricorn, bringing pleasure to your sector of home. From adopting a pet to deciding if you'd like to have a child, answers for growth are coming your way.

Scorpio

Speak from the heart, and you can't go wrong, Scorpio.

Juno is at the fifth degree of Capricorn, bringing pleasure to your sector of communication, and this opens the door to romantic chats and long walks. When the opportunity calls, take it.

Sagittarius

Give of yourself, Sagittarius, there is no room for being frugal when it comes to love.

Juno is at the fifth degree of Capricorn, bringing pleasure to your sector of personal property, and when you have the chance to open your heart, test the waters. It's safe on the other side.

Capricorn

Know yourself, Capricorn, Juno is at the fifth degree of your sign, bringing pleasure to your sector of identity.

This is a wonderful time to really be who you are and not be afraid of others judging you for it. You may find that you are accepted and cared for without needing to change anything about yourself after all.

Aquarius

Knowing that someone is going to get what's coming to them can actually be a good thing. With Juno at the fifth degree of Capricorn, bringing pleasure to your sector of karma, do good things. Think positively about your choices.

You may have gone above and beyond what it is that you ought to have done, but this will come back to you in love, either through a chance meeting or discovering that your experience gave you the tools you needed to be the perfect partner for your soulmate.

Pisces

When you're single, friends are the next best thing to love. You can enjoy each other's company and bring fulfillment into one another's lives.

Juno is at the fifth degree of Capricorn, bringing pleasure to your sector of friends, and you might be so surprised at how much love you can experience just from being around supportive people. Don't sit at home and feel lonely, plan to spend time with a bestie.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.