One Card Tarot Reading For November 27, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, November 27, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You rule your feelings, not the other way around, Aries. Right now, you've got things a big mixed up, and it's affecting your outlook on life, actually on everything.

You tend to think you're right when sometimes, you are not. You are angry, so let things simmer down a bit before jumping to conclusions. You'll make better decisions that way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have been working so hard and waiting for so long, that it can feel as though your dreams will never come true for you. But, it will, Taurus. You need to be patient for a little while longer.

Everyone who has a big goal in life feels this way, and they stop before getting to their goal. Not, you. This is when your stubborn nature does well for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You can't let someone rob you of your power, Gemini. Just because they appear to be more powerful and capable than you, that does not leave you helpless.

Your fears are getting in the way of you seeing clearly. You are overthinking way more than you need to right now, and it's best to rest your mind and relax.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

A whirlwind is hitting your life right now, so everything is reactive and not planned out the way you need. You are in a place where security means so much to you, and if you don't get it, it's going to feel like you can't get ahead.

So, this is where you'll want to begin the day, Cancer. Structure your time. Set a schedule, and if an item does not fit in with the rest of your plans, X it out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

So, you've learned your lesson. You finally figured out that when you rush to do certain things, you are going to make mistakes, miss seeing red flags, and end up back to square one.

Now, that you are stalled at this point in your journey, take a moment to reconsider your plans and use the wisdom you've gained.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

The day starts off on the wrong foot, but you are much stronger than these negative moments, Virgo. You have been through much, much worse, so remind yourself of your superior resilience.

You were made for days like this because you're tough enough to endure and make things happen no matter what difficulty you will face.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You cannot trust someone who has been talking from both sides of their mouth. One one side, you want to believe their pretty little lies, but there's also the fact that as denial pulls you in you sense the danger that their words can bring.

So, instead of just riding along waiting to see what will happen next, distance yourself, Libra. Do it for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

A creative window of opportunity has open for you. You are bright and full of ideas. Your life is full of hope.

There are so many things out there for you to look forward to. Don't let your eyes limit you by what is in front of you now. Let the eyes of your soul show you what you can have in the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You ought to pat yourself on the back for everything you've accomplished. You have been doing such an amazing job. You did not expect so much success, did you?

But it stands to reason that if you give your all, the universe will reward you with favor. This was meant to be!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

There is so much power in thoughts and words, so Capricorn, stop saying that you can't do something or that an idea is impossible.

Speak into existence exactly what you hope to see come to pass. Believe what you say and don't let your fear create conflicts.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Some people cannot resist gossip. They wait to hear one tiny tidbit of information and the next thing you know their chatter spreads like wildfire, and it's all over the place faster than a viral post. You are going to be the victim of someone's nosey tendencies, but not if you keep things to yourself. Don't let anyone get info you don't want shared. It's a day for you to be reserved, especially when you know a person has a habit of talking too much.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

No one really understands why a person has to act so aggressive and assertively toward others, but you are likely dealing with a bully, an individual who does not care who they are hurting because they hurt.

This is not your place to fix, but Pisces, don't suffer in silence. Get some help in handling this problem. It won't go away until you do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.