Your one card tarot reading for the week of November 29 to December 5, 2021, is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology.

This week looks like we're all being handed a situation to deal with. For some, we'll be looking inwards, to see what we've done wrong and to figure out how to proceed the right way.

For others, we will come to know the opinions of others and how they affect us...if they affect us at all.

This week has a few downsides, represented by a couple of 'warning' cards. We may have to clean up our messes, as they won't go away until we acknowledge that we made them in the first place.

We may also come to eliminate that which doesn't work in our lives, especially in our love lives.

As we traverse the months and take ourselves out of November and into the dark month of December, we will all be able to fall back on our own stamina and self-love; it's there, it never left us.

It's now up to us to believe in ourselves so that we can take this year out in peace, in contentment, and in completion.

Weekly One Card Tarot Reading for November 29 - December 5, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Swords

What this tarot card signifies for you, Aries is that you are presently in the middle of doing something important and you need to finish your action.

There are details that you are ignoring, and they will hamper your progress if you simply move without tending to these details.

There is much hope in what you're doing, so don't sabotage yourself by skipping over that which needs your attention.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

This card is brutally honest. This is about disaster and ruin. This doesn't necessarily mean it's YOUR disaster, but it certainly is a heads up for you to mind your business and don't push things too far.

This also implies getting your hopes up too high. Think realistically during this week, Taurus. Avoid disaster by not placing too much importance on one thing only.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

As clever as you may be, Gemini, you can still get yourself into trouble if you aren't as clear-headed as you'll need to be this week.

This card implies fraud and deceit, you could be the player who tells a life or, you may be the one who is lied to. Whichever way this plays out, you'll be seeing a deception play out this week, and you will be a major part of it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You can expect to see some truly petty acts during this week, and you can also expect to be a part of them.

This may end up being a week you didn't intend for, yet you can't help but add to, in terms of nasty acts of unkindness.

You will be mean to someone this week and it will be so far from appreciated that you, in turn, will suffer for the efforts you put in towards hurting another.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Well, that works out well for you, Leo. There's no card that gets to the point faster than this card when it comes to love and success.

If you're in love, you'll get the person you love. If you want to be loved, you'll be loved.

This week is completely dedicated to you feeling good about yourself and about the romantic interests in your life. Pure success on this front — good for you, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

This is a good week for you to take stock of those around you and figure out who is true to you, and who is just a liar with an agenda.

Because there is someone in your life who is lying to you, Virgo, and it will be during this week that you'll come to know this as truth.

The Moon is the kind of tarot card that is both mysterious and treacherous, so watch your back — it's real.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Nothing says 'sadness' like the Ten of Swords, and lucky you, you got this tarot card as your card of the week.

OK, let's be fair, this isn't the happiest time of year, so if you feel down during this week, it's to be expected.

This card brings in the pain and the mental anguish, but it's not a sign of permanence; you'll get past this week, but you'll have to endure the trials that come your way. Shed your tears, then move on.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

This card, in its reversed state, could mean gluttony and excess. It's not an altogether bad card, however, as you'll be enjoying yourself to the max during this stint of gluttony.

Let's just say the Thanksgiving mentality of eat, drink and be merry will be here for the week, no matter how lethargic and stuffed to the gills you may be feeling.

It's a week of excess — you'll enjoy it, and then you'll stop. No biggie.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

No rest for the weary, eh, Sagittarius? This card is all about work, and for you, at this point in the year, it's all good.

You can expect to have your workload doubled, and this will not only be good for you to use as a way of burning your energy, but it will also make you some well-needed money, too.

You don't mind taking on extra work at this point, and this acceptance will work towards awarding you more work in the future.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

The Pentacles card can be good or bad and in this case. The reversed state of this tarot card, well, it's bad.

It's not tragic or horrific, just 'bad' as in negative results for the week. What you'll be dealing with this week are fear and paranoia.

You'll be suspicious of those in your closest circle and you will show signs of deep distrust. You are waiting on an answer from someone who will be taking too long to give you what you need. Frustration joins the line-up.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

This week is all about waiting for either a paycheck or a payout of some sort. You are owed money; it's coming or at least they keep saying it's on the way.

And yet, no money. You can't move ahead until this money comes your way, and so you are very on edge this week. It's the only thing on your mind.

You know you can move forward and progress when it finally gets to you, but until then, it's just wait, wait, wait.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: The Magician

This may be one of the most self-reflective weeks of your year, Pisces. You will trust in your own decision-making this week, and your choices will all be built on personal experience.

You feel you've suffered enough and now you are ready to take on the world from a different perspective; that of the wise person.

You are able to weigh the good and the bad, and you are now able to tell the difference.

This is a great card for new beginnings and the entrance of true wisdom.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda