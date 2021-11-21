One Card Tarot Reading For November 22, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, November 22, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

But, what does Monday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You have always wanted to do something independent of a job, and a business or some sort of start up maybe on your mind.

It’s hard to start when you don’t have the capital or even an idea of how you would go about this business plan, so what you need to do is sit down and plan out your future.

Nurture your idea in such a way that it starts to allow the universe to bring the right people into your life to guide you along this journey.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You are done arguing with people for no reason at all, and it’s good to know that you can wave the white flag of surrender and mean it.

Now that you are ready to focus on being a peacemaker, this means you will have to hide those buttons to get pushed by mean-spirited individuals who want to get you roused up and upset one more time

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

You are going through a period of confusion, and this is not some thing that will last forever.

As scary as it can feel to you right now, Gemini, you should allow yourself a moment to take a step back and analyze things.

In fact, if that is even too hard to do just take a break all together. Perhaps it’s just what you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

When you decide that you want to manage your life, some people who are unhealthy may try to stop you from making mistakes they think you don’t know are bad for you.

But, this is your decision on what it is that you need to do and want to do. Toxic people sometimes manifest themselves when you’re about to get healthy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You are finally recovering for a dark time in your life.

This is a time for celebration. Reflect on how far you’ve come.

Enjoy and embrace the future as it looks so much brighter thanks to your hard work and effort.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You were headed for the top, but now you see yourself falling slightly below standards you have set for yourself. You have fallen into old habits and routines that can sabotage your success.

This could be the ugly face of fear showing up in your life. Are you afraid that you are an imposter and not who you say you are?

If you weren’t, would you even be where you are now? No, of course not. So, you are as real as it gets, and that’s important for you to except and embrace it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Certain decisions really do need to be made based on your emotional wherewithal. So, listen to your heart to know where it is leading you next. Don't let your worry keep you from being secure within yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

There’s a lot of changes going on right now, and it can cause everyone to feel irritable and unhappy.

However, these are important times in your life and it’s necessary to remove the barriers of change in order for new things to happen.

Don’t try to sugarcoat what needs to be known for its raw beauty. It’s important to truly keep your eyes wide open at this time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You had a lot of energy to get moving in a certain direction and now you have lost steam.

It can be very discouraging to think that he put it all this energy and effort towards a goal only to come out empty-handed.

However, sometimes things happen for a reason and you won’t find out until later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

A false ending can be a little disruptive. You thought you were done with some thing but here it is once again as if on repeat to create some sort of havoc in your life.

As much as it can be disappointing to know that you still have to deal with a particular pain point in your world, it’s good to have an opportunity to do it right the first time so take the lessons you’ve learned from your prior mistake and apply them right now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You have lots of concern for people in your world and it’s keeping you up at night.

However, try to remind yourself that there are things you cannot change and never will be able to change.

Individuals and their actions or choices are one of them. So focus on your own reactions when you can.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

When you allow so many things to crowd your life you can feel as though you were completely tuned out from your self and your inner voice.

So, it’s important to do the things that help you to re-center. Take care of your body. Eat good food. Drink water. Get your rest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.