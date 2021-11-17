Love Horoscope For Thursday, November 18, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 18, 2021.

Love is always a series of letting go and hanging on. This Thursday we learn to give ourselves time to explore what this means in our relationships as the Moon opposes several planets in intense and possessive Scorpio.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Aries

Sharing your heart with another person is not supposed to be complicated, Aries, and when you receive so much resistance to be heard, it's enough to make you wonder what is going on.

Try not to internalize this negative energy. A wall built by another person that keeps you feeling like you're on the outside is truly a blessing you won't be able to count on until later.

Taurus

Believe in love. Don't let your hope in romance become jaded just because someone in the past didn't appreciate your value.

The love that's meant for you will have a purpose beyond what you've experienced. Eventually, Taurus, you'll see that this was why things did not work out with someone else.

Gemini

The past was unstable, and the lack of consistency in your life made it hard to have a relationship grow.

Of course, if your ex could have seen the future and where you would be now, maybe things would have been different, but there is a reason for everything.

Don't waste precious moments wishing you could turn back the hands of time to try again. If it's meant to be, you'll meet again.

Cancer

Love took you by surprise, and now you're here wondering what's next.

You are standing at a crossroads when it comes to where to go from here. You did not mean for things to go so far.

But, when you cross that line with a friend and enter territory that's more like lovers it's hard to go back, if not impossible. It was a risk you had to take or else, how would you have ever known?

Leo

Your family is not being as supportive as you'd like about your love life, and with the holidays coming their negative energy is putting a damper on the vibe you've been feeling with your new love.

During the Moon square Saturn, it's now on you to decide how you will handle the controlling energy of your relatives.

If they don't want to accept your new partner, maybe this year you may decide to stay home and not go at all in a step toward autonomy.

Virgo

Why argue about things that you don't feel convicted over? There are better things to do with your time and more important matters to turn your energy toward.

The sticking point to your relationship needs you to know when to just let someone hold on to their opinions (even when they are wrong) and just let them learn on their own.

Libra

Some secrets need to be kept in the family, but others truly should not. You're at a place where decisions about who needs to know what. A difficult truth may not deserve to have discretion or the benefit of privacy.

It can be tough to be the one who must break the silence, but at the same time, you're giving birth to healing and breaking a pattern of dysfunction in your relationships.

Scorpio

You have been in a holding pattern when it comes to your love life. And now, that the Moon conjuncts Uranus in your relationship sector, a shake-up that's long past due wakes you up to the reality of the situation. You may come to terms with the fact that this cannot persist any longer.

It's time to cut ties or to make decisions that determine the direction of your relationship. If you can't get cooperation on their part, then it may be your turn to decide what's best for you on your own.

Sagittarius

Getting over someone who broke your heart is hard work worth doing, Sagittarius. You don't want to be the one who is bitter after a breakup that you wanted deep down in your heart.

The shock of not seeing the end coming in a way that you imagined can be a shocker to your heart, but there's room for you to move your pride aside in order to work on what really is lingering in the back of your mind — "What were you thinking when you got involved in the first place, anyway?"

Capricorn

A hold on money can open the door to a lot of disagreements, but being down-and-out can be romantic in a way, too. It's the two of you against the world ready to find creative ways to make this work.

From cooking up dinners on a budget to making homemade gifts instead of buying expensive ones, this is a time for discovery and to see how close you can get when the topic of money isn't even one you could have except to say it's not there, but you're working hard as a team to change that reality.

Aquarius

It's another day where who does what is an argument and cause for contention. You don't need this type of drama in your life, but here it is.

You are feeling taken for granted, and it can be tough for you to understand the reason why this happens so frequently among your family members. It's time to delegate and let people see that if you don't do it, it won't get done, even if you dislike the messiness that follows.

Pisces

The love of a good friend is such therapeutic energy.

A call or conversation with a good friend can be so healing and reassuring. Even if it nothing changes in your love life as a result of venting to your best friend, just knowing that you're not alone in the world can be enough to help you feel better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.