3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 17, 2021

Let's cut to the chase here, three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 17, 2021, have one thing to blame for their negative experiences.

We're working with Saturn Square Uranus today, which basically takes the cake when it comes to upsets and upheavals starting on Wednesday, November 17.

If you're not one for major change, then you're definitely not going to have a super-duper great day. In fact, because of the kind of walloping change we're about to get entangled with, some zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 17, 2021, may even find this day to be awful.

And, because we couldn't really call it supremely awful without Mars Opposition Uranus involved, we can now call it just that, because between this transit and the aforementioned Saturn Square Uranus, we are on our way to a major day of fighting, trouble-making, and conflict.

We are looking at changes in one's love life, and changes in the workplace. Keep this in mind: if you are one of the zodiac signs that will be noted as destined for a rough day, it's partially because you created this kind of negative situation for yourself. Not fun to hear, but definitely something you can learn from.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A rough day is exactly what you weren't planning on, especially because you thought you were going in the exact opposite direction of 'rough', and the reason things aren't going your way today is that you throw yourself into something without thinking it through.

You expected and counted on an outcome that simply couldn't be possible, and you placed enormous importance on this whole thing going your way. It's not going to go your way — not on this day. There are too many opinions to prevent you from what you call success.

You will end up fighting for your beliefs, only to be shot down by co-workers and romantic partners. You've got something in mind, and no one else wants anything to do with it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What's in store for you today, Scorpio is the idea of constantly being challenged by people you didn't expect would erupt so badly upon hearing your ideas.

It's as if you're about to say something so meaningful, with all the hopes you can have about being accepted for those thoughts — and boom, everyone around you absolutely despises everything that you say.

Wow, you really didn't think this was going to go down so poorly, and yet, it's as if the entire world disagrees with you. You want to effect change. You are staking so much on the idea that your version of change is exactly what everyone around you needs, and yet, nobody agrees with you. Let's just say this day is going to be frustrating, to say the least.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

These are the days where you, personally, need everything to go as planned. You've made no room for upsets, because, in your mind, if everyone listens to you and does what you say, all will go well.

And you may very well be right about this, except Mars Opposition Uranus doesn't give a damn about what you think is right. This transit is all about upsetting people, especially those born under the sign of Capricorn. You want order — you won't get it.

You want organization and flow? Nope, not happening.

You want to talk things out and come to a proper, agreed-upon conclusion? Maybe tomorrow, but as for today, you're not getting what you want, need or plan on. Best for you to practice detachment today, Cap.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda