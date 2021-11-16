3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes Dramatically During Saturn Square Uranus Starting November 17, 2021

Things tend to either reverse course or change completely during Saturn Square Uranus, which starts on November 17, 2021.

This is a full-blown 90 degrees Square, and it means business. We've got Saturn - known for organization, structure, and focus, Squared with Uranus, which brings trouble, deceit, and conflict.

Take this information and apply it to a person's love life, and you'll see nothing short of dramatic upheaval.

Within the context of a relationship, we're going to see two people standing up for what they believe in, with very little room for compromise.

Saturn Square Uranus is going to give one of those people their way, while the other is going to have to deal with the changes...which, could be a very good thing.

And so, on Nov. 17, with Saturn Square Uranus in the sky, we can expect to see the kind of conflict that must be resolved with compromise.

Someone has to get their way, and the other person has to deal with it. Think positive now, this isn't the time to bring in doubt.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes Dramatically During Saturn Square Uranus Starting November 17, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week is all about the throwing down of ultimatums. Saturn Square Uranus is in town and it not only inspires you to change things in your relationship. It demands that you get to the point quickly, and with as little drama as you can muster.

This, of course, is impossible, because what you're about to bring up is going to cause a reaction in your partner, and that's going to lead to major drama in the household.

Now keep in mind that you are set in your ways and that those 'ways' didn't come by some random happening; this has been on your mind for a long time, you need change, and you need your partner to join you in this kind of thinking.

Expect the best outcome here, Aries, as your positive attitude will assist in your getting your own way.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You hold on to things for a long time before you let them out, and even then, you don't really say what's on your mind. Saturn Square Uranus is the kind of transit that will pluck those thoughts right out of your head and make them into verbal statements — words that you will pour all over the head of your partner.

They NEED to listen to you because this time you mean business. Something has to change, and it can't only fall on your shoulders to make this happen. During this time, you will be engaging your partner in deep conversation, and you will notice that they're not really listening.

This will anger you, but don't let yourself fall into indignation; keep your cool and get your point across. They have to listen to you now, so make your point and let them know what needs to be done if this relationship is to last.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Well, it's that time, Libra, and by this what is meant is that you have a problem in your relationship, and it may be that time where you either change it radically or accept a fate that you really don't want.

You'd rather be single than in a relationship where you feel alone all the time, and there's a good chance that Saturn Square Uranus is shining a light on that loneliness.

But you also haven't done much to change things, and that's because you despise confrontation. This transit doesn't believe in that kind of fear, and so it will inspire you to spit it out, finally.

You need to express to your partner what it is you need in order for this relationship to make you happy, and you need to tell them that this unhappiness can no longer go on, that you have to work together to make things run smoothly.

They can, Libra, take a chance and say what's on your mind.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda