Three zodiac signs who end toxic relationships during the Sun sextile Pluto on November 17, 2021 will hit a breaking point where they cannot take anymore.

Leo, Scorpio, and Pisces, if there's one thing you can't stand, it's the idea of sticking around for a relationship that seems to be turning into pure unadulterated poison.

This could be romantic or familial, and let's just say that when Sun Sextile Pluto, there will be no room left in your heart for people who are toxic.

You've finally come to that place in your life where you value your own life more than you do someone who doesn't even care about you.

Sun Sextile Pluto brings out self-love and works on our ability to get rid of what doesn't work for us. If we are to love ourselves, which is the highest state a human being can achieve, then we must not allow for the lowly energy of toxicity in a relationship.

Life is short. Why on earth should we cater to those who wish only to demean us?

This is why these toxic relationships must end, and the astrology of November 17, 2021 supports cutting ties with individuals who only hinder the best things in life.

Pluto is transformation. That means big change, not hemming and hawing, and going over the points ad infinitum. CHANGE is what's coming on this day and if you are one of the signs who need that kind of personal upheaval — it's here. No safety belts, no life rafts, no net. You make the change, or you fall. That's Sun Sextile Pluto for you.

3 Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships During Sun Sextile Pluto Starting November 17, 2021

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've been feeling good for a while now, and that's due to the fact that over the past few weeks, you've come to understand that if you're ever to be happy, you need to get rid of that which makes you unhappy. In your case, Leo, it's about family.

There's someone in your family that not only disrespects you but also goes out of their way to make your life miserable.

They get away with it because 'They're family' and for some reason, in your family, this is OK. You've been under the impression that if family abuses you, it's just family — no biggie.

And then, kapow! Suddenly it hits you; you don't need to let a family member trod upon your life with such disrespect! Why the heck have you been accepting this, and for so long? Self-love comes to save the day. Sun Sextile Pluto lets you see clearly, and what you're going to see is that you need to end a very toxic relationship — point-blank.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Something has clicked in you, Scorpio, and it's this idea that you really are a good person who wants only good things. And yet, your past won't let you alone. You might have been involved with someone who is less than 'good' and that person is still in your life.

They are continuously reminding you that you're not the stellar icon you think you are, in fact, all this person does is tell you what a monster you are, and how monsters really are the ones who have all the fun. But this isn't true, is it, Scorpio?

Sure, you may have chosen a monstrous lifestyle in the past, but heck, you certainly can't live your life that way now. You need to remove this person from your life. You have the nerve and the courage, so just do it. There's no need for you to keep around someone who constantly harshest your vibe. Throw the bum out!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You feel good about yourself these days, Pisces, and with that feeling comes the knowledge that in order to keep this positive attitude up, you need to be surrounded by positive people. You are no longer happy with the argumentative crowd; sure, you once liked to tangle with people just to see who was right or wrong, but now, you've changed.

That change is part of your personal evolution - you have advanced and you need your world to reflect that upgrade. This is where you have to learn to say NO to people who only wish to argue and debate. You have no time for this, plus, it's not who you are anymore.

You wonder why those around you don't just grow up, but Pisces, some people never grow up. Those people are toxic. They drag the world down with them, and you don't need that energy around you anymore.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda