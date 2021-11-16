Your daily horoscope for November 17, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Expect some surprising news about money, Aries. The Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus, and this creates some problems or big surprises in your financial sector.

An unexpected bill could come in the mail. You will want to be cautious as accidents can easily take place at this time. Take your time doing things and be on high alert for any mishaps you sense are possible and can plan a way to avoid them.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

A surprise self-discovery can manifest for you and breakthrough that tough exterior of yours. You needed this epiphany, Taurus, and the stars are doing you a favor.

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus, and sudden events have become commonplace for you, but this time the big realization is interpersonal.

With s much emphasis placed on your partner sector, your wakeup call can come through a friend, intimate partner or related to the subject of marriage and or business.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What will you do when someone you thought you'd never see again tries to re-enter your world with "I'm sorry"?

With the Moon in Taurus conjunct Uranus, unpleasant interactions from old frenemies are possible, and it can be the final test you need to pass in order to say your last 'see you later, let's NOT be friends' with maximum clarity.

You might have thought that you sealed this door closed, but maybe not as well as you imagined. So, when a toxic ex or someone you don't want back in your life returns, this is your chance to be emphatically clear.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may have a sudden change of heart about a friend who you thought you could do without and now, you miss them being around.

This could be your loneliness kicking up, Cancer, during the Moon in Taurus with Uranus, and you will want to be on guard about your motives.

The bottom line is that you are a good friend, but if you're only reaching out because you need someone to fill the emptiness in your life, it's not the right reason to text or call to say, "come on over".

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may be right, but the timing to assert your authority could be risky business. The Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus and your fixed nature may rub others the wrong way.

You might want to temper that temper down and hold back your tongue for a moment.

Think about the consequences of your actions. Sometimes you can get caught up in the moment and lose sight of the future. Don't burn a bridge you'll want to cross later.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your belief in God, the universe, and all things related to your fate can feel tested to the limits during today's Moon in Taurus conjunct Uranus. It's not like you to feel cynical, but there are times when you have to ask yourself, "Why is this happening to me?"

You might not understand all the chaos that's erupting in your life, or perhaps, the life of a friend. But, there is some energetic reshifting taking place, and it's to help you see what you need to learn, despite how hurtful it feels inside.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Sharing your heart is not easy, but when the mood overcomes you, you gush and gush on and on. The Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus and this opens your heart in a way that you might not feel comfortable doing.

But, the secrets out of the closet, and you'll let out a big sigh of relief that the person who needs to know how you feel does, and now, the next chapter to your story can begin.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A secret admirer or someone you love may have a change of heart and decide to let you know the way that they truly feel.

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus stirs the pot in your love life, and this can be highly inconvenient for you for a variety of reasons.

Be it bad timing, wrong place or location, it can feel as though the world is at odds with your ability to be together and require you to stay in the land of wishful thinking instead of doing what you'd like to do, but can't.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You can't be perfect all of the time, but you can be darn good, and that might be just what you need.

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus, and it brings attention to your sector of habits and daily routines.

You may find it necessary to rethink your goals due to mishaps or cancellations that make getting what you have planned done, impossible for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Play some holiday tunes and allow yourself to get into the mood holiday spirit.

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus, and this gives you a flash of insight mingled with playfulness. A creative streak may hit you in just the right way and you'll have tons of ideas and the motivation to put your imagination to work.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus activating your sector of home and the family. Holiday stress can start to show in your family and the way that relatives interact with one another.

You dislike tense environments, so this is going to really weigh on your heart. You will want to try and play neutral or avoid getting dragged into matters that aren't really yours to work on.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in Taurus conjuncts with Uranus and this impacts your sector of communication.

Tough conversations and undertones of attitude can rub you the wrong way. Even with your sweet nature, you may find it hard to return evil for evil; however, if there's a way, you'll find it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

