3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 17, 2021

Healing what hurts allows us to love what feels good, and the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on November 17, 2021, will feel it the most.

It’s a brand-new day and a completely different energetic level for everyone's daily horoscope, as we welcome the Taurus Moon just a few days before the beginning of an eclipse cycle while still under the Scorpio Sun.

This is what we have been building for the entire year, especially for Aries, Aquarius, and Taurus zodiac signs.

While eclipses always tend to bring big shifts in our lives with the release of what no longer fits so that we can open to receiving more of what does, this one, in particular, is even stronger which means the effects we see in our own lives will follow suit.

November 17, 2021, brings an energy that starts to come in more powerfully offering opportunities to heal more deeply thanks to the Jupiter Chiron aspect which is essential to being able to choose our path from healing versus wounding.

We are being supported right now to take a more in-depth look at our lives and whether we are still blocking what we hope to receive or if we are open to taking more of it in. This always has to do with the wounds that we’ve previously been through though in our lives.

But starting on Wednesday, the energy allows us to reach a deeper level of understanding within ourselves which means that rather than choosing chaos or pain because we haven’t taken on our own healing, we will be more apt to open to love and to what feels good in our life and love horoscope, too, because we know that’s what we deserve.

The healing today may come in waves or at a precise moment of awareness of exactly what it is we deserve and how only through ourselves can we be free to move forward in our lives, which is exactly what the eclipse will be asking us to do.

Because life is about to change, we have to be sure we’re able to keep up with it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 17, 2021:



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

With Chiron in your sign right now it means that you are being asked to go through some deep healing. While much of this work will be internal, it all relates to what shows up in your external life. Part of this process is learning that how you feel about yourself will determine what kind of life you create.

This goes back to what you believe to be true and whether it’s your healthy self or if it’s the part of you that remembers why everything didn’t work out before or all the times you had been hurt.

Today in an aspect with Jupiter the planet of expansion you are going to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, the reason why you’ve been struggling so much, and why you’ve had to push through so much. You’re going to see how all the dots connect recently on what you’ve been going through.

This is going to bring you a great sense of peace and security because when we face what is most unknown about ourselves, we come to learn that there isn’t anything we can’t deal with. Sometimes life doesn’t work out as we had planned because in reality it’s supposed to be so much better, today let yourself sink into that belief.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With Jupiter currently in your zodiac sign you’ve been going through enormous periods of growth and expansion this past year. Likely you’ve seen this show up in your personal and in your career and even social life. You’re doing things you never thought of before and seeing yourself grow in ways that have even stretched your ability to conceive of what’s possible.

A lot of this is tied to the work and triggers from September but like anything, it wasn’t just what happened then that’s affecting you but what it brought up from your past. Because you are able to categorize things and move on more easily than other zodiac signs, you don’t often truly understand the full scope of what you’ve been through until years later.

While it’s a gift to be able to move on, it can also be challenging if we’re not aware of what’s happening beneath our surface. Today though doesn’t bring more of the wounds or even the memories that bring back pain but instead give you the reward for working through all you have.

It should be a bright spot in the past few months, a time when you can see the end more clearly, where you can feel like a release has taken place and finally feel like something is firmly behind you. Celebrate this, as tentative as you may feel to do so, you’ve earned it.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is a time when everything will be changing. As much as you crave stability, it’s important to remember that all of this is happening for your ultimate good and that change doesn’t always translate to bad but often to better.

You are right in the middle of something that you may not even be aware of. While this sounds cryptic it also is likely the best way to describe what it is you’re feeling. With the new lunar axis having shifted into your sign and Scorpio for the next year and a half to two years, this is when you start seeing the themes of stability and intimacy show up in your life.

Both with others and with yourself, more than likely you already are aware of this as it’s something that probably first started becoming apparent around the Taurus New Moon on May 11th earlier this year.

Think back to that time and recognize that while you may have had to move through a lot from then until now, you have made it. When we keep growing through our lives, we realize that things are constantly evolving so as much as you’re seeing something come to fruition that you can feel grateful and excited over, you’re also just at the beginning of a new chapter. The only difference is this time you’re going to be playing by your own rules.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.