3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 has an electrifying energy for three zodiac signs who will have a great day under the Scorpio Sun and Aries Moon which stimulates our confidence and overall wellbeing creating a feeling of being able to accomplish anything that we may need to.

While we are approaching the Lunar Eclipse on the 19th, right now with our Moon in Aries we are being driven to focus on aligning our physical life so that our emotional one can thrive.

Adding to the energy we’re seeing a pretty active day today this Tuesday with the asteroid Vesta who governs our inner fire and sense of spirituality moving into Sagittarius as well as Jupiter Sun square, Sun-Pluto sextile, and Mars Uranus opposition.

In the lead-up to major astrological events like eclipses, it’s not uncommon for other planets to become more active.

This is part of that energy build-up that makes these portals such opportunities for change and growth.

With these aspects beginning on November 16, 2021, there should be a strong feeling of being determined to move through the tasks of the day, whether it’s routine aspects of work or those bigger puzzle pieces of life that we need to sometimes arrange.

Thanks to Jupiter there is a strong influence of abundance and even luck which will make us feel more optimistic about taking chances and trying new things, another theme that is echoed by the Mars Uranus opposition.

As Vesta moves into Sagittarius from Capricorn, we could feel an inner expansion occurring prompting us to become ready to shed what no longer is serving us around the time of the eclipse in just a few days.

Right now, it’s important to harness that feel-good energy because when we do, we are more likely to make decisions to create more of that goodness in our lives.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 16, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As conflicted as you’ve been feeling lately these few days with the Moon in your sign are bringing clarity and confidence to move forward.

It’s been a struggle lately to know what you’re feeling and even what it might mean once you do acknowledge it, but with the energy shift recently all of that inner confusion should be clearing.

There should also be a return to you feeling more like yourself which will allow you to then be able to formulate a plan and take action. The Eclipse for you should be stirring up situations and events that ask you to integrate more of who you are into your physical life.

Thanks to an aspect from Uranus this may cause sudden shake-ups, however with this stream of clarity you’re now feeling you should be able to move through it with that determination you’re known for.

Today it should feel like everything just flows.

You’re able to sleep, get everything done in your career life, make time for everything you want, and generally feel as though you’ve got this.

During this high energy wave, trying to reflect on how you’re seeing and handling things is making the biggest difference for you today. What we focus on is what we tend to see, so this may be a key for being able to take this shift and make it into a longer-lasting one.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With your work sector being so lit up by the current astrology in recent months it may have felt hard to feel like all areas of your life were in balance or that you were able to give energy to the things that mattered most to you.

This is the natural ebb and flow of life as we inherently will need to give more focus to other areas at different times, but it doesn’t mean that it hasn’t caused mental and emotional strain for you as well. With Vesta returning to your sign today you should feel a renewed energy towards pursuing what most fills you up.

Maybe this is something to do with work, especially if it has a higher purpose than just a paycheck, but it may also be your inner work, making big life decisions, and even relationships.

Vesta rules our inner fire and sense of spirituality which is how connected we feel to the universe, how in flow we currently are and if we are spending our time doing things that fuel this part of us.

You should feel as if you’re coming back to yourself today and will be more able to make those things that feel good a priority in your life, without allowing life to distract you from them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

While it may have been a rough start to your season you are more than making up for it now. With Mercury and Mars now firmly settled in your sign you are starting to see more rewards of speaking your truth and not holding back.

This is an important lesson to carry with you even past your birthday month so that you can continue to not hold things inside and instead can see what happens when you do actually ask for what it is you want. Today with the Sun Jupiter sextile you will be likely feeling on top of the world.

Being driven by success and feeling stronger in expressing your wants and desires you will have no problem speaking up whether in work or in your relationship.

The lesson for you that often changes everything is the belief that you can’t let out the depths that you have inside of you for fear that it won’t be accepted.

This may come up in terms of keeping quiet in the workplace or even putting the needs of your partner ahead of your own, but once you realize and learn to speak up, to talk about what you’re thinking and what you need, you allow someone to show up for you in whatever capacity you need them.

This is a lesson that changes everything because it means not only are you allowing someone to show up for you, but you’re accepting those parts of yourself you once hid.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.