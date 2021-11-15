3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Rich During Vesta In Scorpio, November 15 - 17, 2021

One of the most popular questions that I get asked as a psychic reader is, "Will I be getting rich any time soon?" Or, "How can I come into a windfall of money?" Money is the second biggest interest in our lives, with love being the first.

So, how does one play the right numbers, or come into the luck of being a winner? There are two answers. The first is that you must make your own luck by focusing positive energy on a goal, and the second is to work with auspicious cosmic transits, such as Vesta in Scorpio.

Things change with this transit. It's an event that causes transactions and does not overlook the financial. This is a good time to invest, to spend, to seek out money-making opportunities. This is a good time to get rich, and certain zodiac signs will take to that influence better than others.

Those who are willing to do the work will see the fruits of their labor, and with Vesta in Scorpio, starting on November 15, we will see the turnaround for something like this happen rapidly, and with surprisingly positive results. Make room in your bank account, because for certain zodiac signs — money is coming.

Zodiac Signs Who Get Rich During Vesta In Scorpio, November 15 - 17, 2021 :

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

These are the good days, Taurus, and your sign shows up as the beneficiary of many fortunate actions. If you're a crypto person, this is a good time for investing in trending coins. This is also a good season for you to plan ahead for travel and relocating.

You'll see a need for a certain amount of money, and you'll easily figure out how you can manifest that money. All financial workings are in your favor during this transit. Vesta in Scorpio adds to your bravery when it comes to making financial decisions.

You'd be better off with advice, as well, which you are not always up for taking. However, if you do allow guidance from a financial expert, you'll see a much greater pay off, as one is definitely heading your way. Ka-ching!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It looks like things are finally coming through for you. Boy oh boy have you gone through a rough period. You thought you'd go mad over the rejection notices and the bills due. What the heck happened to your life that threw you so far off course when it comes to making moolah?

Well, Vesta in Scorpio is about to snatch you up and put you back on track — so get ready, Gemini.

The fearful "How am I going to make money" times are over. There's a situation coming your way that you'll need to take advantage of for this rapid change to occur, and it's probably going to be in the form of a new job — finally! Yes, the stars are smiling down on you. It's as if 'someone up there' has finally heard your prayers; you are now back in the game, Gemini. Play well!

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are sitting pretty during these last days of Scorpio Sun, and with Vesta in Scorpio, you're feeling like a lean, mean machine; you've got your eye on the goal, and nothing is going to stand in your way. You are all about making money during this transit, and you know how to do it.

You are strict and disciplined. You've got your eye on the prize and you know how to play your cards right, so to speak. You're not interested in petty cash. You want to be rich, and Vesta in Scorpio wants you to make a reality out of that fantasy.

Stick with your razor sharp instincts, Scorpio, and don't let anything distract you. With this kind of determination, there is no way you'll be anything but super successful. Now, go get rich, you crazy bug.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda