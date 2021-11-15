3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During Moon in Aries On November 15, 2021

It's almost hard NOT to think of one's ex during the Moon in Aries, as this transit tends to inspire feelings of nostalgia, as well as regret.

You may have these feelings yourself, and you may find yourself strolling down memory lane, remembering the good old days of what it was like being with the special person who is no longer in your life — not as a romantic partner, at least.

You may also get a gut feeling that someone from your past is thinking of you.

You know how that feeling is? You react to a smell or a visual, and suddenly you recall something from your past, and you might assume that they are 'out there' feeling and sensing the same thing.

And you'd be right. This is the season, after all, for common threads: holidays, gifts, get-togethers — all these things are the stuff that makes up memories, and if you're remembering and thinking of them, they are no doubt, thinking of you, too.

The Moon in Aries may bring up those memories, though its nature is to bring them up, overthink them, and eventually regret them.

Aries is a funny influence, it can make us drum up strong emotion, but it can also turn that emotion into regret if we stay there too long.

Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During Moon in Aries On November 15, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It doesn't take much for you to draw your attention to someone from the past, and in this case, during Moon in Aries on November 15, you'll be doing just that.

You want to recall the good times, but your warrior nature can't help but feel like you were wronged and that something is still incomplete with how the two of you left off.

You are quite sure they are thinking of you during this time because this was a season in which you used to share many things together — they have to be thinking of you! How could they NOT be?

So, your thoughts of them will be more concerned over whether or not they are thinking of you during this time.

It's like thinking about thinking, and it may end up with you feeling more humiliated and foolish than it will be about completion and final connection.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, you were in love with someone who swore fidelity to you and life long commitment.

That was until they did you wrong and everything went haywire. During Moon in Aries on November 15, this person will be thinking of you so hard that you'll probably have dreams about them — they will, somehow, penetrate the ether and get a message to you psychically.

They want you back and they are well aware that there's no way in the universe that you want them back.

But...you'll feel them out there, wanting you. Wanting connection. You will dismiss this because, though it doesn't happen frequently, it happens enough so that you feel you can brush away those thoughts now.

Your ex will be psychically prodding you. It's time to throw up your psychic defenses.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Moon in Aries coincides with Sun in Scorpio, and between the two of these major transits, you, Scorpio, will become the object of desire for someone you once knew.

Do not be surprised if an old lover reaches out to you, in fact, don't be shocked if all your exes decide this is the day to think heavily on you.

It's as if you are a magnet, and all of your former loves are particles of iron. While it's known that you are charismatic and charming, this kind of attention may not be all that positive.

Someone out there has a bone to pick with you, and they may just make themselves known during Moon in Aries on November 15.

You may want to stay off of social media during this time, as your beacon may shine a little too brightly, causing you to attract more than you can handle.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.