Love Horoscope For Sunday, November 14, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 14, 2021.

Venus harmonizes with Mars and this sexy energy revitalized tired and exhausted lovers who have been hurt hardest by the Mars conjunct Mercury in Scorpio.

This intense conjunct will continue to affect our relationships for another two weeks, however, this is a welcomed break from the tension that's created a need for space even between people who care for each other, but cannot be together.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Sunday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Aries

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of career and public reputation.

There's alluring energy of confidence about you right now, and with Venus in harmony with Mars in Scorpio, you could easily use this to get what you want from love.

Be gentle though, when trying to convince someone who has trouble resisting your charts to do your bidding. You are impossible to ignore!

Taurus

You may wear your heart on your sleeve but you also like to keep it tucked underneath so it's safeguarded and no one can really see it. When it comes to romance and love, you want facts. Are they nice? Is there sincerity?

You prefer to avoid all the fluff of romance unless it comes with substance, too. Today, your wish is the universe's command. You get a hefty dose of support from the powers that be. You will see straight through a facade, and if a person is sincere, you'll know.

Gemini

You don't mean to be materialistic, but even you can't deny that money makes the world go 'round.

And while you're not one who thinks you need to date people who have money or financial security, the thought may cross your mind as you try to figure out who is date-worthy and who isn't.

Cancer

You've been asking for help from the universe, and lucky you, support is on its way.

Your heartbreak is starting to feel less overpowering, and you might even consider venturing out into the world to enjoy a date or visit with friends. You might even get asked out for a future engagement by a person or two.

Leo

There's something super attractive about a helpful person, and anyone who makes your life less work is welcome to come around. You may not like to ask for help but it's good for you to do.

It's your lion pride that gets in the way of expressing your vulnerable side, and isn't it nice to see someone show their gentle and giving nature? That's how you'll know who is truly there for you. So, consider asking for help an opportunity to grow closer, instead of something negative.

Virgo

Romance like you see in the movies is not what you're after, at least not for today. Roots in your love life are way more appealing. Someone you can depend on and trust when times are tough is what you want, Virgo.

So, when you start to notice your partner becomes less about buying flowers or taking you out on the town, but they are there for hugs at the end of the day and to help do the dishes.... your heart melts.

Libra

Love finds a way once again, Libra. You are the rock that others lean on and the glue that holds the relationship together.

You may struggle to fulfill this role for your mate, but somehow the energy to be all things finds a way to revive.

Scorpio

Talking about money is not easy, and yet the conversation must be had.

Even when you feel that certain subjects are best swept under the rug and ignored, this day begs for you to confront financial problems head-on.

Sagittarius

A little bit of head-butting can happen to the closest of lovers, and you may not like that you're not getting along as smoothly as you are used to doing.

It's possible that two strong personalities could fall madly in love and still manage to work things out, but for you, right now, not without a little bit of resistance from the other party. Call it fear of losing control or fear of falling in love.

Capricorn

It's harder to love others when you are struggling to care for your own needs. You may need to put the horse before the cart and stop trying to fulfill your necessities by helping others first.

Instead of earning love from others through people-pleasing and laying your life down like you have no needs or wants of your own, start valuing who you are.

Aquarius

You expect to receive something you won't ever get from your partner.

You can talk until you're exhausted but at the end of the day it's not whether or not they love you or care for you, it comes down to a decision; a choice that this person simply will never make.

Pisces

Something to cling to, is that too much to ask, Pisces?

You want what everyone wants from love. A person to hold, a friend whom you can depend on, and be seen for what you are.

The place has come to find that in your life now, or if you haven't yet, to anticipate it's coming to you soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.