3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 11, 2021

As we start the day under the auspicious energy of 11-11, three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 11 will also be influenced by the Scorpio Sun and Aquarius Moon, prompting us to feel that some things are being taken out of our control.

When we think of astrology, we know that it is the practice of studying the planets, but when we think of certain dates, like today for example November 11th (11-11), and the significance that they hold, that is numerology.

Numerology is the study of how certain dates and numbers hold signs and meanings for our life. Today’s number one vibration represented by (11-11) holds the power of new beginnings and of being directed towards our soul’s path.

While the number one vibration is a positive one, sometimes in life we refuse the new beginnings that we’re offered out of fear of what could happen if we did accept them.

The energy of 11-11 always represents a portal of growth that is offered to us by the universe.

But the thing with this type of growth is that sometimes it chooses us and not the other way around.

For some today it could feel like life is moving faster than we would have hoped it would or that things are occurring differently than we imagined they would.

It’s normal to resist or fear the changes as they start to occur around us but it’s impossible to keep it at bay.

What we often forget about is that though we have free will, others do as well.

This means that while we may try to remain unchanged and in one place, others may choose differently.

Because as much as we would like things to happen in our timing, ultimately it always happens on the universe’s.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 11, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s not surprising that the majority of the signs affected more harshly today are earth signs and that’s because with the current energy the more rooted in things being concrete and concise the more challenging time you’ll have.

For you lately, you’ve been on that journey to truly define what stable means to you. Sometimes in life, we do all the right things, follow all the rules and then realize when intuition truly doesn’t feel right.

This is because when it comes to building a strong foundation, both within ourselves and our lives, we can only do that from an authentic place of knowing what it is we truly need.

Today’s energy could seem like everyone is deciding to do their own thing and not making anything easier.

If that seems to be the case, look for where their actions are prompting you to take some of your own. This is that ball that’s going to start rolling in your life whether you’re the one to kick it or not.

You have a chance to at least have a bit of control over this next part of your life but whether or not you choose to take it doesn’t mean you can stop it from happening.

A lot may be scary right now simply because it’s unknown, but it’s also full of possibility depending upon how you look at it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Just like for Taurus, this is going to be a challenging time for you as you also are moving through with feeling like your only two options are dragged or to be pulled.

If it sounds the same thing, that’s because it is. You are being given even less choice about this aspect of change than almost any other sign right now and while it may be beginning in your life or even career zone, this wave will move through every area of your life.

Right now, the most important thing to practice is trust in the process.

You’ve set some big intentions for what you want your life to look like, which means that in order for that to happen a lot has to change and because that is something that’s challenging for you at any time you likely will struggle with it.

But if you can return to trust and the worthiness of receiving what it is you deserve you can also remember that while growth is painful it’s also required to be able to get where you want to grow.

If you’re feeling more uncomfortable than not try to see where you are resisting or hoping for something to not change or even the fears that may arise.

Go through them one by one and try to allow yourself to release them and then practice your affirmations over trust and worthiness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today might be a harsh one for you as it seems you may end up getting back some energy that you put out into the universe that wasn’t of the highest level of integrity. If this hasn’t hit you yet, then good. But it doesn’t mean that it won’t.

Try to be honest with yourself about something that you’ve done recently or not that lacked honesty, integrity or even truth. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a lie, but just something that inside you knew was going against the moral code of the universe and you still choose to do it.

This is what the definition of karma is. It’s not negative nor is it positive, it’s simply a reflection that comes back to us of what we put out. If we want to receive better, then it begins with us doing better.

No one likes days like this, but it does offer a lesson if you’re willing to look for it. The more accountability that we can bring to a situation then the more we stand to absorb from the experience so that maybe we don’t actually have to learn it again.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.