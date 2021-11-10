3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 11, 2021

As we begin this very potent and auspicious day of numerology we will be utilizing the energy of the Scorpio Sun and Aquarius Moon to help manifest our deepest intentions.

While astrology is the study of the stars and planets, numerology is the study of how numbers of dates and other sequences can powerfully affect our life.

Today is one of the most powerful numerology dates that we experience in a calendar year. November 11th is the repetition of 11-11.

One historically carried a high vibration of new beginnings and divine intentions. They signify that we are being directed towards our soul purpose and that soon opportunities will be presenting themselves to help us progress to the next level of our life.

The number 11 is also only one of two master numbers in astrology, the other being 22, which are never reduced as they are known as the builder numbers representing that important fated events often occur around these dates.

This year we are experiencing the numerology of 11-11 within a time when there is quite a bit of intense astrology.

While it is positive for some, even in the benefits it still seems to be causing stress.

Part of this is that we are being ushered into a new cycle and phase of our lives which means that no matter how good, how wonderful and how happy we are, change is still arriving.

While there are some difficult transits involving Saturn happening now which always seem to test us, the major reason isn’t just that Eclipse Season is here but that we are going to be beginning a brand-new cycle with the lunar axis shifting from Sagittarius/Gemini to Taurus/Scorpio.

Not only is today an auspicious day because of our numerology influence, but it’s also one where we can truly feel the stars aligning to help gently (hopefully) push us into the next chapter of our lives.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 11, 2021:

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What a day you have ahead of you with the numerology and the Moon in Aquarius. Today would be a beautiful day to open to receive even more from the universe.

As crazy as life has been recently, it may have caused you to bottle or wall up some emotions or even close yourself off from certain experiences.

Even if this wasn’t ideal or conscious it was likely just the effects of moving through so much in a short period of time you needed to pull your energy back in to help preserve your stability.

But through that process of trying to armor yourself up against life and the challenges you were moving through, you also have set up a block between you and likely someone that you care very deeply about.

Today is a space to help you to open yourself back up, possibly even more so than you have before. Think about connections and relationships as layers.

When we’re young we’re not even often aware of the deeper levels of intimacy yet as we learn and grow, we realize that what’s beneath the surface is always more valuable — it just takes effort to get there. Don’t be afraid to go deeper, because that is where everything becomes more valuable.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Believe it or not, today is a fantastic day for you. There may be some slight challenges early on with some influence of Saturn, but if any sort of block arises for you, remember that they are only temporary.

There is some fantastic energy in store for you with the Sun, Mars, and Mercury all in Scorpio and the Mars Mercury Conjunction still in effect.

Pairing together with the numerology of today you should expect to get some insights into how to move into that next level of your life you’ve been preparing for.

Hint: The blocks that you may feel early on are actually part of what lesson you will need to master to get where it is you want to go.

It doesn’t mean that you need to throw out your entire life, but it is looking at what is most important. This means getting to the root of what feels essential to you, what feels as if it is truly rooted in who you are, and making sure that what you are building is based on that.

Better things are coming but you need to be clear about what exactly that means to you first.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

After a lot of emotionally deep days, you should be in store for a bit of a break. The Scorpio Sun should help you prioritize your feelings and have a more logical approach to what you’ve been going through recently while the Aquarius Moon can help you detach from any outcome or expectations.

It also may just be the space of you needing a break from your own feelings which sometimes we have to experience so we can gain a better perspective. This isn’t about avoiding what is there or not feeling something, but if we are only ever in the thick of things without climbing to a higher viewpoint, we often can’t find that bigger meaning.

Enjoy the energy of today and the feeling of almost detachment from everything that you’ve been feeling and trying to figure out recently.

What we often do is think that a feeling always has to lead to an action when sometimes its only purpose is awareness. Then we can decide in our own time what that means for us. The universe is conspiring in your favor today to help you step out of heaviness and into some much-needed peace of mind, and heart.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.