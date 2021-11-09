Love Horoscope For Wednesday, November 10, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 10, 2021.

Many zodiac signs will feel tested to their limits on Wednesday when it comes to love and intimate relationships. There will be moments of anger, rage and confusion.

There are explanations as to why the forces that seem to be anti-romance in the middle of the week.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars square Saturn affects your sense of confidence, and there may be some problems with trust as a result.

Be sure to check yourself, Aries, for problems with projection. Sometimes you're right about a person, but there can be that one time when suspicion is a projection about another problem.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You cannot force someone to apologize to you no matter how logical your reasoning is. Today, empathy may fall short from the person in your life who you thought was your soulmate and life partner.

Their resistance to admitting wrong is going to push you to the limits, Taurus, and out of sheer exhaustion you might just decide you want to take a step back, or even declare, "I'm done."

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your love's routine changes are throwing everything else off-center, and it's not that you don't understand life has to evolve, but this difficulty may seem to permeate in all areas of your life.

You may find it difficult to not complain or try to make things like they were. But, Gemini, these new dynamics are likely to continue all week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Romance must be intentional. Even when you have a chance to spontaneously do something special with your partner, you still have to have the mindset that should the window of opportunity arises you're going to take action.

Especially now that you see your relationship is rocky, your attention is needed. Instead of pulling back your love, give generously with all your heart in words and by just being there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Home is where you need to feel safe. Having a safe haven isn't a nice-to-have, it's a necessity. The same thing comes to romance and love. You are your partner's safe haven, and they are yours, too.

If it feels like you aren't sure that you can let your guards down, listen to your inner voice. It's there telling you what you need to know for a reason.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can't let go of an ex and it's driving you mad that your feelings are stronger now that you've broken up than when you were together.

This is a puzzling predicament to be in, Virgo, but once your mind finally works out why you're feeling the way that you do, you'll have this sudden release where you truly can let go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Some people play off as if they are naive about the world, but deep down you know you're dealing with a manipulative individual. This person does not need to be in your life longer than necessary.

Don't ignore the red flags, Libra. When you see them in front of you, pay attention. It's better to lose what you 'think' maybe love or improve and find what is love and will only continue to get better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are drawn to something that you know is not really that good for you. The potential affair a the office or the person who texts you but you feel like they have issues left unaddressed.

These are distractions to your love life, Scorpio, because whatever it is that you decide to dedicate your time and energy toward, that is what will keep you from finding what you do want and need more of.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Someone has been doing all of the talking and none of the listening. You have been trying to get your point across for some time but your words are falling on deaf ears.

You cannot seem to get your point of view across or hear theirs either. Someone will have to be the adult in the relationship, Sagittarius, and when all is said and done, this may be you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Stop avoiding what you know needs to happen next. You can't stay in the same spot for too long.

It's only going to hurt you in the long run. Go with the flow, Capricorn, and when you feel like you need a little bit of adventure, do so within reason. Safe boundaries are good when it comes to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know that there are certain soulmate connections that happen once in a lifetime. You may be missing out on discovering yours due to slowing down your social life.

Things are starting to pick up and you can start to prepare for a new relationship now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A fresh start is on the horizon for you, and you have a wonderful chance to make this a go.

You can do something that you truly love or decide to play it safe and for love to find you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.