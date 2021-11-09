One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 10, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The tarot cards show that we are all going through some form of betrayal, adversity or disappointment. But, there are lessons that we can learn along the way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Get ready for a sweet surprise, Aries. A learning experience can bring you so many blessings that are too many to count.

You are going to find that you discover something new in your life and it gives you a strong sense of purpose and hope.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Lean on someone you love, Taurus. Have faith in people that are in your life.

Some of them are there for a reason. Let someone be who they were meant to be while in your life now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Believe that good things will come to you, even though right now there's a lot of adversity, Gemini.

Start from a place of forgiveness, if you got yourself into a slight jam. Everyone makes mistakes, and you're human.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Do the right thing, Cancer. When you feel like you want to be spiteful, angry, or bitter pray your needs to your higher power. Let go of the worry and trust that everything in your life will adjust.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

You get what you give, Leo. Look deeply into your heart, and see if you are truly sharing yourself in a way that others can receive.

Try to set your cell phone down when you're out on a date or avoid talking over others when they speak. Listen to their words and read between the lines.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

See what can be, Virgo. The universe is constantly telling you what is possible.

All you need to do is show up or get out of the way so that the miracle in your life can begin.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Don't begin until you have a clear vision of how you will exert your energy. Your guardian angels can help you to uncover opportunities when they come up in your life. The stars are working in your favor at this time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Your confidence has taken a hit, Scorpio. What are you doing to manage your stress lately?

How are you taking care of yourself? Once you have a better system in place to help you manage all you need to juggle, you'll feel so much better.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You aren't doing what you know you need to do, Sagittarius. If it's time for you to stop avoiding others or to return back to the office, it can be scary at first. This might not be the right situation for you and you may need to find closure.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Invest in yourself, and nurture your talents, especially those that you've always loved since childhood. An amazing thing can manifest from a hobby you enjoy or an interest you've gained a lot of experience on. If you're a. leader, lead.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Trust your higher power, Aquarius. Rest. Get sleep. Allow your mind to relax. Release the stress when you can, and when you can't try to just spend a little bit of time in nature.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Spend time with your pets, Pisces. The love of an animal is so healing. Play music in your home.

Think of the companionship you share with special and important people in your life. Cherish your moments together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.