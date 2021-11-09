3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During Mercury Conjunct Mars In Scorpio On November 10 - 12, 2021

By the time we're of an age to have had gone through at least one good friend, or romantic interest that allowed us to know what love is all about. We might also be able to say that we've been betrayed.

Very few zodiac signs get away with living a life that doesn't include betrayal, and one thing we can all agree upon: it's one of the worst things that can happen, and it's one of the hardest things to let go of.

Worse is the concept of looking forward to being betrayed. Sometimes we just know it's coming, and we may turn our heads, thinking we can wish it away.

With Mercury Conjunct Mars in Scorpio, we are looking at a rise in the behavior that causes betrayal. We are looking at the broken trust, disrespect, harsh, hurtful words, and the possibility of dreaded discovery.

Not a fun transit. And during this time, some of us zodiac signs may come to realize our biggest fears. We've been lied to. We put our heart and soul on the line, and in the end — we were lied to. Betrayed. Mercury Conjunct Mars in Scorpio will reveal the truth, and in this case, the truth is not easy to take.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During Mercury Conjunct Mars in Scorpio on November 10 - 12, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While it's known far and wide that you are hard to deal with, you certainly don't deserve to be betrayed. Do you give people a hard time because you don't trust them? Sure, you do. Do you make them feel like they can never live up to your standards? Almost every day of your life, yes.

Do you act like an Army General, bossing loved ones around while saying, "It's for your own good"? Yes, you do this nonstop, but do you deserve to be lied to? No, you don't.

And a lie will be exposed during Mercury Conjunct Mars in Scorpio on November 10, and you will know this as a betrayal. You did that thing you didn't want to do, that thing that your heart told you not to do: you trusted someone with your love and your life, and now — you see their true colors, and it hurts, Aries. I'm so sorry, but you are about to be seriously betrayed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Because you are so courageous at giving love, you believe that your honest and loving efforts are always enough and that those who are on the receiving end of your monumental displays of love and affection cannot help but love you back. You are the true champion of love — you fight for your loved ones, and you assume that they will fight for you, in return.

If only this could be true, Leo. You are the champion, yes, but not everyone in your life is as pure and golden as you are. During Mercury Conjunct Mars in Scorpio on November 10, you will come to see exactly who is not on your level, and who is about to shock you with the depth of their betrayal.

You will be blown away by the intensity of this 'smack in the face' and it will send you reeling in confusion. You do not take betrayal well, and this horrible act will no doubt sink you into a deep depression.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

One of the reasons you are about to be coldly betrayed is because you put too much confidence in one person, and that person was never in your league, Sagittarius. You didn't bring this on yourself, but you didn't fight it either, in fact, you pretended to yourself — as you do, sometimes — that everything is fantastic, perfect, a love match made in heaven.

Mercury Conjunct Mars in Scorpio makes you more aware that perhaps you've been kidding yourself all along about this person - and yet, you still can't concede to this. How could your judgment be that bad? Are you still the same naive fool that you've been all your life?

Unfortunately, you are the sum of your naive acts, and for all the love that you pour on to people who are unworthy of your love, you are now, once again, betrayed by them. If this is a pattern with you, Sagittarius — as it probably is — then use this betrayal as an example of what not to get yourself into next time around.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda