3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 10, 2021

As we begin the day with the Scorpio Sun and Aquarius Moon, we may feel overwhelmed by obstacles on our path that feel impossible for us to conquer, prompting us to consider giving up completely.

The Scorpio Sun is here to burn away anything that doesn’t truly resonate with Leo, Taurus, and Aquarius. It’s here to help us see more clearly what needs to transform and its only objective is to bring to light what was once hidden.

Alongside we see our rebellious and independent Aquarius Moon which has us looking for new solutions to old problems, something that will be key in moving through the energy today.

But we also have three different transits occurring today as well: Mercury conjunct Mars and then both Mercury and Mars square Saturn.

Mercury conjunct Mars means that both planets are just within a few degrees of each other in Scorpio helping us have our words align with our actions so that we are truly walking our talk.

Saturn though is a bit tricky.

Whether it’s square Mercury or Mars it’s about challenging us and the process that we are going through to achieve what it is we dream of. This means that we could feel as if we are more aware of challenges or as if suddenly the ones that were there seem insurmountable.

This is challenging energy to move through, however, there is also a sense of karmic lessons and divine timing associated with it as well.

Saturn entered Aquarius about a year ago and will be in this zodiac sign until 2023.

This means that big things are going to be changing for the structures within our lives, they just are not happening overnight.

A big part of the energy of today is to recognize when we feel challenged whether through emotional blocks or even physically figuring out how to make it work because when something is meant for us, nothing can stop it, not even ourselves from becoming a reality.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 10, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You will likely struggle with the energy of today as it will ask you to go more deeply into your emotional self to truly look at and reflect on the blocks that exist there. At first, ask you may even say or think that you don’t have any. But what if that is the block?

We all have trauma and experiences that we’ve been through in our lives. Whether it’s from childhood or even the relationships that we’ve been through. All of that information gets downloaded into our minds and bodies like a computer where it is stored.

When we encounter a situation that triggers that stored data if we’re not aware of what’s happening, we can actually sabotage something in the present because of something that has happened in the past. This is how we heal though.

Try to look honestly at yourself and your motives. The space where it feels like resistance or fear is popping up and how you move through it. Try to gain better control over your emotional responses so that you don’t let these unknown pieces of you affect what you could have in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When we go through unpredictable times in our astrological year you tend to be one of the zodiac signs that have the most difficulty. This is only made worse right now as Uranus, the planet of unexpected change is currently moving through your zodiac sign which means you’re likely seeing life shifts happen on all levels right now.

Uranus was actually involved in the Scorpio Super New Moon event last week, so you probably are still reeling from things that happened around that time for you.

Today though the energy of knowing what likely will be changing but feeling resistance to it is probably where you will struggle the most.

This means that those obstacles that Saturn is having pop up are coming from internally within your own self. To be afraid of change is normal.

To be unsure of something that we’ve never done before is normal as well but when life is clearly changing whether we want it to or not our only choice is we going to go with the flow or are we going to be dragged by it.

Try to find a space of trust that those pieces you’re resisting are actually for your highest good and maybe you will come to see that change really isn’t something to be scared of.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With self-work comes new realizations about what we want and need. And you are definitely in the space of having a lot of ideas of what you want from life and from a particular relationship.

Not even just want or need, but dreams that you have for the life that you want to live and the relationship that every day you’re believing more and more that you deserve.

Sometimes though in the field of self-growth it means that our pendulum has to swing one way before we can find our balance.

It’s likely that you have lived your life up until this point asking for so little from anyone around you, especially love that now your pendulum is swinging into the other direction and that some of those wants and needs, while valid, aren't something that needs to be looked at this moment.

When we grow, we often think it’s just sticking up for what we’re worth that matters most, but there is also a spectrum of how things move, shift and grow.

Try not to let the whole list be the thing stopping you from getting a few things on it. Trust that if you receive what is available now, then more will eventually be given.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.