3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During Mercury Conjunct Mars Starting November 10, 2021

One of the most common traits that we may all run into during Mercury Conjunct Mars, starting on November 10, is 'overthinking.'

Think of it like this - Mercury, the planet of communication, messages, speed and thought, mixed with Mars in Conjunct - the planet of passion, fire, and drive, create a cocktail of such grand proportion that one would have to call that drink, "The Overthinker."

"Bartender, I'll have an Overthinker, please."

"Oh, you must be experiencing Mercury Conjunct Mars. Here ya go, friend..."

And what do we do when we overthink something? We usually run it into the ground where if we keep pummeling it with thought, it eventually becomes meaningless.

And who are our favorite subjects? Our exes of course.

Why not spend countless hours thinking about those who don't remember our names? That's Mercury Conjunct Mars for you. Ready to place a heavy spotlight on those who are unworthy of our attention.

Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During Mercury Conjunct Mars On November 10, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When I do private readings, the number one question that I get asked is, "Is my ex thinking of me?" And the number one Zodiac sign that asks that particular question is none other than Aries.

While Aries may be the strongest sign in the entire zodiac, they are well balanced with an equal portion of neurotic worry and insecurity.

Is your ex thinking about you? As of November 10, I'd say a gigantic yes to that question.

Mercury Conjunct Mars not only sparks your mind into thinking about this, it sparks their (your ex's) mind, too.

This does not mean a reunion is coming, nor does it mean you should count on one. But as for 'thinking of you' — yeah, they're doing plenty of that.

Not sure if that's a good thing or not. Perhaps you need to be the judge of that one, Aries.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury Conjunct Mars works a nerve for you that, in your mind, never stops being worked.

This means that the ex you think about all the time is probably thinking about you. Just...not all the time. They will go over memories of the good ol' bad ol' days and begin a new resentment for you, just as you start to build up an even sturdier resentment for them.

And if you're both Virgo, it may come down to Voodoo dolls, if you both keep it up for too long.

You think about your ex way too much because you feel they got away with murder and you secretly hope for their demise.

Ironically, your ex is feeling similar thoughts, made all the more intense due to Mercury Conjunct Mars energy.

It's really a good thing the two of you aren't together anymore. If you're going to overthink it, consider feeling gratitude for getting away from them in your thoughts.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

During Mercury Conjunct Mars, your ex will not be able to stop themselves from thinking about you — so much so that they may actually reach out and contact you.

They never sat well with the breakup, and even though you've moved on — on occasion, you think about them too.

Mercury's vibe really sets the mind to action, and Mars makes sure that whatever you think about, agitates you and makes you feel like arguing - watch out that you don't take your frustrations out on someone who is actually there, in your life, right now.

Your ex wasn't a bad person; they were simply not the person for you, though they beg to differ on that opinion.

So, if you get a call or a message from your ex, telling you that they're thinking of you — don't say you didn't know it was going to happen. Mercury Conjunct Mars insures that you do.

