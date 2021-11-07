One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 8, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, November 8, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The tarot provides guidance when we need it the most, and during days where the energy expresses itself as a Life Path 6, the nurturer, we feel a strong need to nurture our own lives in the way we want to grow.

What does Monday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, November 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

The end of something you once cared for is here, and it is going to take some adjustment for you to wrap your mind around what has happened.

You're stunned, and your mind is dizzy with all that you need to do to catch your bearings but on the other hand, huge changes are coming to bring you a beautiful new time of your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Good things are coming to you, Taurus, and yes, you do have to work for them.

There will be no fairies sprinkling pixie dust to grant you what you hope for today, but if you are consistent, meticulous, and hyper diligent, you'll see your life move in the right direction bringing much joy and happiness your way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Even though you are ready to embark on an amazing journey, there are still a few things you need to be mindful of along the way.

With all thing that is new, you want to be sure that you take extra caution not to create costly mistakes that waste your time and efforts.

In fact, if you could slow down a little bit, you'll see that where you're headed is much easier to find without delays or fanfare.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Be thankful for your own situation, even if you wish it were different. Although others may seem to have a lot of things better than you do, there's a good chance that they are looking at your life and feel as though they wish they were in your shoes.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

A routine will do you some good. Too many changes and a lack of knowing what to prepare for can. have you feeling as though your life is unstable.

But you can turn this around by finding a routine that works for you. Start small and begin with the one area of your life that always seems to cause you the greatest problems.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Why all the fighting? Is it really worth warring with people you love just to be right?

You know that when you win an argument, it can still be a loss. Don't let anger break down your communication flow. Model what you want and ask in a way that you would like someone to nudge you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many positive traits and skills that it's going to be easy for you to find what you need to do the things that you have set out to accomplish.

Your focus is the main thing that you need to work on right now. Don't let indecisiveness or distraction stop you from getting things done today.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

When you have been betrayed or find out that the person you thought was being honest was actually not so, it's a knife to the heart.

You feel hurt, and the pain is to be expected. You will heal though, Scorpio. The pain will get better, and you'll be so much wiser as a result.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Someone will have to take a stand against the person who is attacking an underdog. You might find it hard to resist saying something to a particular individual who likes to throw their weight around unnecessarily.

It's good to have people like you to back up what is right. At times, it's really good to be as honest and forthright as you, Sagittarius.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You're seeing things that others do not see and that's because you're more in tune with the energy around you than usual.

Your third eye or psychic energy is at a peak. Don't ignore it, and do see what this particular flash or vision means for you and others in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Unexpected things can through your entire day off and have you running around trying to put out fires and bring life back to normal.

This may require a double shot latte to give you the energy you need. You've got this, Aquarius, but don't give up until the day is done. Problems won't solve themselves!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Welcome home, Pisces. You are going to find a beautiful place to call your own and the price will fit in your budget.

You will love the way it feels to open your house door and know that you're paying to have a piece of the American dream come true for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.