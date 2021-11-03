One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 4, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, November 4, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The day's numerology is a Life Path 11, the Intuitive. The veil between the universe and our subconscious mind is open to receive a powerful message of guidance and hope.

The day starts off with the Sun in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and a New Moon in Scorpio.

We have double water energy which makes the restart of the darkest new moon of the year extra powerful.

This is the time to tune into your feeling and to consider what it is you need the most in your life.

Even if you don't know what you need or want or if you feel as though you need or lack for nothing, pay attention to the synchronicity of life around you.

What does Thursday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, November 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Life can hand you something unpredictable, but don't be afraid to do what you need to do at this time. You are brave and courageous. Your intuition serves you well.

You have many options available to you, so when fear kicks in and blinds you to the paths that are best for you, remind yourself that there's nothing to be scared of; everything will work out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Tower, reversed

Just as quickly as a problem showed up, it will disappear out of your life. That's how things go sometimes. People like to stir up drama and then abandon ship, but you know more than most.

You see through the facade, and for the longest time you were the voice of reason no one wanted here. But, look at you now. The truth is exposed, and even though no one is saying a thing, they know now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers, reversed

So, now you want to get back together with an ex that you broke up with because you now see the light.

But this is going to be tough, as his wounds are fresh and raw, while yours are healed wounds. Distance may be the challenge now, but whatever the challenge may be, it's better for you to try and make things work now than wait around for later.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

You can tell when someone is totally into you or not. You can see it in the way that they act when around you or even in their body language.

The hints are dropping, Cancer, and it's plain to see that someone special in your life is taken. Totally smitten by you and that they have a massive crush. What will you do about it? You might need to drop a hint that you're open to seeing where things will go.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Empress

When you're the matriarch of the family, it's a big job.

It's not easy for you to be the one who always has to pick up the pieces or be the glue that holds the family together, but you find a way. You always find a way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Well, no one expects a big bill, but when they come into your life, that's the way it goes. You just have to work a little harder and pick up an extra shift or two to make it through the end of this month.

Don't worry too much about things though. That will not help you. What you need to do is think about your goals and push through. You have it in you to get where you need to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

You want (and need) to be on the same page as the people in your life. What is life when there is so much contention and disagreement?

What does it mean to you to be in a house that's filled with quarreling? It's maddening, isn't it, Libra? That's why you want peace, and so be it. You'll find what you're looking for.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Wand, reversed

Not everything in your life needs to become a social media post. You don't have to publish every thought or idea.

Right now, what you need to do is be quiet and still and focus on your dreams and get clarity for the vision you have for your life.

Maybe take a social media break so you can hear your inner voice loud and clear to confirm what is in your heart.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Happiness is worthy of pursuing. You don't get a do-over in this life so why would you hold off on the one thing you have now which is time? Cherish every second of the day that you have.

Don't put off pleasure for tomorrow. You are a warrior who can bravely accept any of life's challenges. Don't let anything get in your way or stop you from enjoying this gift of life you've been given.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

You've got the itch for ambition, and knowing that there are great things out there for you to have can keep you up at night. You are like a kid in a candy store believing that anything is possible.

The thing you don't want to do though, Capricorn, is to eat with your eyes and take on more than you can do by yourself. Big dreams are meant to be shared!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Sun, reversed

It's one of those days where you hit the snooze button one too many times and the thought of calling out from work and going back to sleep is really hard to resist. A break is exactly what you need.

Perhaps you can use a PTO day later this week and give yourself something to look forward to... like a three-day weekend or a planned day off.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Cups

A combination of bad choices and some remorse make the day filled with sadness, but these are those moments when you learn about who you truly are and where you need to work on the most.

You are human, Pisces. Just as you feel empathy and compassion for people you love when they are going through a hard time, give this same level of care and concern to yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.