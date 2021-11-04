One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 8 - 14, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for the week of November 8 to November 14, 2021, is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology during Scorpio Season.

This week's tarot cards have been laid out, and they beg for interpretation. Each one of us has an appointed card that will bring insight. We are here to shed light on our week and to perhaps learn a lesson or two.

There are many tarot cards that appear reversed — some imply competition or betrayal. Others are tarot cards for wisdom and praise. For some, this week will be worrisome and nerve-wracked, while for others there will be open doors, change, and new opportunities around every corner.

The best way to understand your card is with an open mind and a positive outlook. No matter what your card reveals, it is up to you to make the best out of it. And now, our weekly reading for November 8 - 14, 2021.

One Tarot Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 8 - November 14, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Queen of Swords, reversed

If this card is here to represent you, then you will be deceiving someone this week. If it represents someone in your life, then be prepared to be tricked into something you don't want to do.

This is a very strong card, and oftentimes it's not very nice. This week you will see a betrayal in action, and there will be lies told — not yet exposed. Stay alert and out of trouble if you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Queen of Cups, reversed

Someone you know and trust is about to betray you, and it will come as a great shock to you because you always think of this person as someone you could confide in.

You've probably shared many secrets with them, and you could never imagine they'd have the heart to throw you under the bus — yet, they are fully prepared to do so this week. Be on guard. Watch your back around people you think you know well.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The Empress, reversed

You're going to find something out this week — something that has eluded you for years. This card is about revelation — even in its reversed state.

Light will be shed on the unknown and mysterious, and it will have you in its thrall. What was once so complex and convoluted will now, this week, be made clear to you. All of this will make you feel very happy and relieved.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Ace of Cups, reversed

Due to the revelation of a truth most recently unearthed, you will be ready to make a huge change in plans. What might have started out as a peaceful transition may morph into an all-out revolution.

The truth will definitely set you free during this week, Cancer, and you are more than ready to deal with the consequences. Think before you act, and act well.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The Chariot, reversed

You knew this was coming and the week is finally here — this is the week you stand your ground. This could be legal or personal, but you are now made aware of something that cannot have a place in your life, and you need to do whatever it takes to make sure all goes smoothly. Do your research and make sure you present yourself as both knowledgeable and savvy. You'll need to fight for what's right.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Knight of Wands, reversed

You will receive news that won't sit well with you, and if you let it — that news will disrupt your world. You are already someone who overly worries, and the information that you will get this week is sure to put you over the edge when it comes to rumination and nervousness. There is nothing definitive about the news — it is speculative, so do not jump to conclusions - you still have a chance to make things better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Judgement

It's going to work out for you, Libra. The final stages of something you've been a part of have finally come together and the product brings success. You may have changed your mind and that is exactly what's changing your course of destiny. The change you made is a sign of your high intelligence — you made the right move, and now you will see how your choice will result in a favorable outcome.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The Hanged Man

A wonderful card, indeed, and one that applies to your week in so much as you will seek out a new perspective — and find yourself much happier and healthier because of that change in viewpoint. You've recently made a very wise decision, and it's now paying off for you. Much of the week will be spent reflecting on this decision. You will retain knowledge and grow thanks to your ability to reflect on your own behavior.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Five of Pentacles

This week may bring you a bit of anxiety when it comes to money and the future of your finances. In the past, you've stressed terribly over financial problems; perhaps you have a version of PTSD due to something money-related that was never resolved. You are placing too much importance on the idea of money, and it would be advised for you to place your focus on the beauty of life, rather than the grind of making money, day in and day out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Ace of Swords

This is the card of absolute victory — in whatever it is you choose to succeed in. There is no doubt of the achievement here - it is signed, sealed, and delivered. The verdict is in your favor. In order to achieve this kind of grand success, you might fight hard and with total commitment. Only this kind of devotion to victory will bring you the ultimate win that you will be part of, this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Ten of Swords, reversed

A small but certain victory will occur this, in your favor, Aquarius. You may rest on your laurels and be happy, but know that this is not the end. This is a temporary state of rapture, and your success, though certain right now, may not last. It's a good card to remind you to keep going at whatever it is you do to create victories. Don't stop - continue to forge onwards.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Temperance, reversed

The competition will bring you down this week, Pisces. You will learn the lesson that you cannot always be right and that even when you believe in what you're doing. It still doesn't always mean you are right for doing it. It's a battle of wills, and you may lose. It's your word against theirs, and they certainly do have a valid point. You need to weigh all the options before you make a move.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda