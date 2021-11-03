3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 3, 2021

As we begin a seemingly calm day under the Scorpio Sun and Libra Moon three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 4, 2021, may feel the energy of impatience coming in which could potentially harm all the work that we have recently done.

There are many astrological aspects that go into making Wednesday particularly rough, but things will get better once the New Moon passes.

The first is that we are nestled within the window right before the Super New Moon in Scorpio on the 4th, which is the official start of Eclipse Season. Adding to that we will be feeling both Mercury and Venus change zodiac signs just a few hours after that.

But we also don’t have any other astrological transits on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

It’s considered a day of quiet and reflection which are supposed to be positives. However, for some zodiac signs, it may instead feel like nothing is happening.

It may be triggering for those who have been trying to tick off their lists and get things done without stopping to reflect on the emotional and mental effects of their journey.

No matter who we are, the concept that rest is part of the journey is an important lesson to learn.

It means that we don’t always need to be doing in order to be actively working towards our dreams because often it’s in those quieter moments we have deeper reflections.

Impatience is a natural emotion to no longer wanting to wait, but it also comes from a resistance to accepting things as they truly are.

If we are able to sink into a deeper space of acceptance then we will also be able to release that mental state of thinking things should be happening or moving at a different pace than they are.

As easy as it could be to read the energy today as one of a stalemate, instead look for the lessons of the silence.

Because it’s often only then, we’re able to truly listen.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 3, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Just being isn’t really your thing. Often, it’s the sheer act of staying busy and on the go that allows you to feel like your best self or at least someone who is confident and in charge of their lives.

Yet this is only an illusion, as we can stay busy all day but that doesn’t mean that we’re necessarily in a good space or that we’re in control but simply that we’re really good at distracting ourselves, well, from ourselves.

Stop trying to distract yourself from your truth, from what it is you’ve been feeling, and especially from those pesky thoughts that sneak in around 3:00 a.m.

They all are coming up to hopefully help you out of the rut that you’ve recently found yourself within, but you can only really make use of them if you allow yourself to emerge within the unknown.

This means that you have to make space to just be so that finally you can just feel. Try to silence that brain, try to not let logic lead the way and instead place your hand on your heart thinking about how you actually feel.

There are a lot of truths for you to really let sink in, but they are only going to do that when you give them the space to. Your lesson is learning that you can’t let your impatience or inconvenience take you away from really being in your life, versus just living it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The energy today can feel frustrating to you as it may seem no matter what you do, what you change or what work you feel you perform on yourself, you're still in the same place. This is yours to carry though because it involves expectation.

When we take action or do things for others or even on ourselves with the expectation that things would change, whether it is ourselves, a relationship or even our life, then we will always be setting ourselves up for disappointment.

Instead, to take any sort of growth or healing-orientated action means that we are doing it because we’re feeling directed to, because we know that we are meant to, regardless of what comes from it.

We can’t jump into the self-work pool and think that it means we’re going to end up somewhere our ego hopes we will.

Instead, it means we make the plunge not knowing. Try to look at where you may still be carrying expectations for yourself, life, and especially others around you. Just because you feel like you change everything with yourself doesn’t mean that you can change anything with another.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

In September you were asked to embark on a journey to realign your life with the person that you’ve grown into. You boldly faced many different facets of your life, from love to career and everything in between.

You faced challenges and you made changes, but sometimes those changes aren’t instantaneous. Sometimes we have to wait for things to fully manifest or actually be ready to step into. This can often be the hardest part of growth to navigate when we’ve done the really hard thing but yet we still find ourselves in the same space as before almost as if we hadn’t done anything at all.

Unfortunately, your frustration makes me feel like it’s blooming right now because of the space that you’re having to occupy. However instead of looking at why it isn’t happening right now at this moment, instead try to see why it’s not. Look for some remaining lessons and closure that you may have to process before you step into your new chapter.

