3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 3, 2021

A calm before the storm settles over us as we wake to the Scorpio Sun and Libra Moon encouraging us to enjoy the moment at hand without rushing things further.

While we are still settling into a deeper Scorpio energy today, we are at a pause in our current story, especially for the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on November 4, 2021.

Just a day away from the Super New Moon in Scorpio, which will affect Uranus causing unexpected shockwaves to ripple across our lives for the next six months and also a major change in Venus which will affect the next four months of our lives.

We can feel something brewing in the air, and for those of us who are empaths or intuitive, we can instinctively feel that there is a change-up ahead.

Often the most difficult space to be in is knowing that things are going to change, not knowing when but also not rushing to make them happen.

Luckily for a few zodiac signs who will have a great day on Wednesday, this pause or a moment of breath will allow us to enjoy what the current reality is so that we can rest up for what is to come.

But it’s also having that deeper perspective that just because it seems like nothing is happening means that it isn’t, instead it can often be that the biggest phases of growth happen quietly while no one is looking.

Today there are absolutely no transits occurring which means that we should find some greater emotional stability thanks to Libra.

Sometimes the most difficult thing to have is patience for something that we know is going to happen, it’s just not going to happen when we want it to.

As flustering as this can be, there’s also a greater plan at play because things never happen when we want them to, but instead, when they’re meant to which means one of the biggest lessons, we may learn the last few months of this year is that we can’t rush something that we want to last forever.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 3, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With no other transits happening today it’s a chance for you to shine. There should be an inner calm about you today even if you can’t feel logical why. It’s a space that’s helping you breathe more deeply and to release anything that you’ve previously been carrying that’s too heavy.

Hopefully, as the weeks are going on you are releasing obsessively thinking about some of the chapters that have recently closed. Trusting that if things were meant to go differently, they would have but that right now at this moment, things are exactly the way that they are meant to be.

Use the energy of today to do what feels best for your body and your healing. That may be just taking advantage of the peace and just relaxing in for the night or you may feel inclined to plan a trip or even sign up for that new dating app.

Whatever it is, allow your feelings to guide you. There should be a greater sense of balance between them so that you will feel more secure in listening to that little voice you have begun to doubt recently.

Enjoy that inner calm and peace that you have, and store that feeling away for when you get triggered once again as that feeling is evidence that everything is happening in the way that it’s meant to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

After so much emotional upheaval today is a welcome break to just simply be. Lately, it has felt like life is one big emotional rollercoaster no matter how much you don’t even want to ride it.

With such big highs and lows, it’s likely that you have felt just completely emotionally exhausted lately. Today is a break from all that.

With no astrology transits to speak of and the Sun in the fellow water sign of Scorpio alongside the Libra Moon, you’ll feel more balanced returning to your emotional body.

This doesn’t mean that you will be avoiding or blocking, quite the opposite actually as Scorpio will invite you to feel everything that you are.

But with being in this space you should feel the light returning alongside the hope of better days. You have been on a journey recently towards a completely different life, one that at times has felt like you may not even survive.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

But you will. You will be stronger for what you experience and ultimately, it’s this journey that will help you become the person that you are meant to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With not much going on in the cosmos for today anyway, you get to just simply be. You get to be you today, no outside influences, no curve balls being thrown. You get to simply be you and enjoy what that experience feels like for you.

You’ve definitely been through some recent upgrades and changes in your life that are still rippling across your timeline of what’s to come, and you’re not even done for the year yet. But it’s also okay to not rush the process.

Just because we know what is to come doesn’t mean that it’s all meant to happen this week. It’s a slow and steady commitment to become the person that we’re meant to be. Today, not only enjoy being you but let yourself depend on those around you to support your journey.

The thing is that we are not meant to do everything by ourselves but that in order not to, we actually have to open ourselves up to help and to receive information that we’re not always ready for.

Right now, as important as it is to just enjoy the energy of today and the progress that you’ve made, it’s also important to remember that who we have beside us on our journey ultimately ends up affecting where we end up going.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.