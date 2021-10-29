3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 30, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on October 30, 2021, will feel the intensity of Saturday in ways that they have not before.

Beginning the day under the Scorpio Sun and transiting Leo to Virgo Moon we will be deep within the emotional waters of our mind unable to truly see what is real, or what is only imagined.

During Scorpio Season thoughts and conversations tend to be deeper and more emotionally charged as we often finally begin to speak on things that we’ve held inside for most of the year.

Magic occurs when we speak up; when we talk about all of the things that we think, we want or even that we desire.

Today though, some of the energy may not be what it first appears.

The Moon will be transiting from Leo into the Virgo zodiac sign during the course of the day shifting us from a fun playful light energy to a more serious, logical, and perhaps even perfectionist attitude.

This could make us begin to second guess some of the recent events in which we felt greater confidence and support.

Adding to this perhaps deceptive mind energy is the Sun Saturn square which speaks to feeling disillusioned about a certain aspect or relationship in our lives.

The energy is one that certainly can’t be trusted today because while sometimes we do realize things that were previously hidden, our trauma brain can also have us imagining situations in which there is no basis for reality.

We also will be feeling the switch of Mars from Libra and Scorpio which, while beneficial in many ways, could also provide rougher energy for those who are having to process their own thoughts to determine whether they’re real or not.

Mars in Scorpio is passionate, but he also again sometimes encourages us to act in our darkness.

Above all today though, we would be wise to remember that things aren’t always what they seem, especially if it’s our thoughts that can’t be trusted.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 30, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a water sign, you’d think that you would be at home during this time, however, your energy tends to differ quite a bit from the nature of Scorpio.

Even though your shell is often a healthy coping mechanism, it doesn’t mean that it always is for your own benefit. During the energy today it’s likely that you will be seeing a situation on the way where it’s actually quite another.

Part of this is that when you do remove yourself from situations you also take away your ability to observe and process what is going on, but the other is that if you’re the only one that you’re talking about things with, then you’re only ever getting your perspective on it.

Sometimes we need someone else to point out that it’s our trauma talking and not our healing.

For you today, try to make time to no longer avoid situations that have caused you to feel uncomfortable. Don’t take any action just yet but be prepared to just allow yourself to see the truth of a situation.

Whether we lie to ourselves to feel better about a situation or we lie so that we don’t potentially have hope, it’s still not the truth. The truth is always a space in between that we simply have to open ourselves to receive-no matter how uncomfortable it is.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

With so much energy surrounding you today, the thing that you have to watch for is making sure that you’re not disillusioning yourself about your own choices and actions.

When was the last time that you felt like you truly saw yourself clearly? That you were able to look in the mirror and feel at home within your body and life? As much as you can, problems solve and accomplish almost any task that comes your way, it’s often challenging for you to see yourself as you are and not that you want or hope to be.

Just because you have clear intentions in your heart doesn’t mean that you always come across that way to others. Just because you feel like you try your best doesn’t mean that others will feel the same.

Today try to step out of the fears that you hold about not being good enough and instead try to be honest with yourself about your actions and words that have created your current life situation. It’s never easy to see the truth of how things are, but if we don’t then we’re destined to remain living a lie.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign right now, it can feel like a lot, at least until Venus moves into Capricorn next week. Even though you’re one of the ruling signs of Venus, right now with major Scorpio energy coming at you, it can feel a little like someone is constantly raining on your parade.

In life and even in love, you tend to gloss over some of the problems that need to be handled. Wanting everything to be perfect, beautiful, and to look stable, actually dealing with the grit of creating a strong foundation isn’t something you always want to do.

It’s not that you’re opposed to it, but to actually walk through our darkness with another or even by ourselves and be able to come out the other side requires that we roll up our sleeves and get a bit dirty.

It means we deal with things that are uncomfortable or awkward, and so as much as you crave solidity in your life, actually doing the work to get it sometimes seems too big.

Don’t let the belief or the illusion of things being challenging deter you from actually taking the steps to create what it is you want. Nothing worth it ever came easy.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.