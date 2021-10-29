3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 30, 2021

As we prepare to celebrate Samhain or modern Halloween, we are welcome to invite in and play with our demons under the Scorpio Sun and Leo to Virgo Moon.

The opportunities are there for change, and for the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on October 30, 2021, there's a lot of support to face hard realities.

It’s said that right now the veil between worlds is thinned and that we are able to cross between them, as are those who have passed from this lifetime before us.

Scorpio is very familiar with the darkness and their demons.

But as much as we often fear the darker parts of ourselves or even try to ignore our own demons, sometimes, we just have to let them out so that we can play with them.

While Scorpio is a highly passionate and sensual sign, Virgo, named for the virgin, isn't thought to align with that energy. However sometimes the magic occurs between opposites, and of course if not, this time of year costumes are always available.

The shift in energy and desire to cause a little bit of trouble is thanks to the shift Mars made today into Scorpio.

Mars rules the masculine, but he also governs passion, ambition, drive, and confidence.

Although he is at home in Aries, he gets to truly do what he loves the most in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

This is a chance to blend his desire with the ability to go deep, creating an atmosphere in which we all will take a turn at seeing what exactly we were running from all this time.

Today will be the start of a massive energy shift over the next few days, beginning today with Mars moving into Scorpio followed by the Scorpio New Moon, Mercury moving into Scorpio and then Venus moving into Capricorn.

It’s going to be the best of both worlds; passion and stability.

But while all that will come, for now, we just have a chance to incorporate those parts of ourselves that we thought were too much or unworthy so that we can see there were never any demons at all-but just aspects of ourselves we needed to love even more deeply.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 30, 2021:

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today isn’t just a good day for you, it’s one that you will likely feel like your true self is once again making an appearance. Not just because it’s your birthday month, but because there is something dark and enticing that happens when Mars moves into your sign.

It’s almost as if it gives you an excuse to take off the mask and be who you truly are. Even if you tend to be quieter during this month you also usually have a stronger presence, both with yourself and with others. You tolerate less and speak up more.

You are tuned in to your own darkness and while perhaps not all of it is fun to play with, there still is a great bit that is. Make sure that you take the time today to love the parts of yourself that others made you feel bad for.

Take the time to tune into your darker self and feel through any hesitation or shame that may be there so that you can allow yourself to make the most of this transit for yourself.

This is also a season when you will be feeling more amorous than usual and in unexpected ways, so make sure that whether it’s with an old or new lover, that you take the time to explore this side of yourself because neither of you will be disappointed you did.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a chance for you to leave behind the good girl or guy mentality and realize that being yourself is so much more fun. For most Virgo’s there is a phase of life that you must go through when you try desperately to follow all the rules, you try to do the things you’re meant to, you try to make others happy.

Basically, you try to receive validation from others that you haven’t yet learned to give yourself. But like the story of the Velveteen Rabbit, eventually, you realize that being real is far better than being perfect and so you stop trying so hard.

Sometimes this makes others upset or confused, but it only allows you to finally find joy which leads the way to you finding out who you truly are. Today is a day for fun, for playing, and for embracing just how far you’ve come.

Yes, there could be a physically sensual side to the energy today for you, after all, Virgo is Goddess energy so just make sure that you approach it as such. Because a big part of learning who we truly are is also fully knowing what exactly we’re worth.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While no direct transits are hitting your sign, with your ruling planet Mars moving into Scorpio there will be a focus on the depths of your emotional self and the connection to your physical body they have. Although there will be a stronger effect on your relationships from this, it will begin with you.

As much as you may not hesitate to take action, there is a piece of you not necessarily wanting to embrace all of the feelings that you have about certain truths. Especially if these truths mean that you have to take drastic action.

Today though is the start of not being able to escape your feelings any longer. It means that you’re going to have to go deep into not just what you feel but what you fear about yourself and your own life.

Eventually, this will overflow into your relationship which will ultimately end up being of benefit because there is something that you haven’t been entirely honest about recently with your partner. Specifically, about an aspect of yourself or your life that you haven’t yet integrated or been transparent about.

Mars in Scorpio will bring all this out, so it’s better to do it on time than have it forced. Also, make sure there is plenty of opportunity for physical activity and release as this can lead to even more frustration during this time if there is no outlet.

